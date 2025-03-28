A complete guide to Seals in AI Limit

Seals in AI Limit are similar to Medallions from the Souls games, as they buff the wearer in unique ways. Understanding them is essential if you want to get every bit of advantage in the bleak sci-fi world of the game. However, using them is not as easy as other items, and you'll need to set up the system to work without hitches.

This article guides you on using Seals in AI Limit.

What are seals in AI Limit?

Rewriting Seals in AI Limit (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

As mentioned above, Seals are unique items/badges that can be equipped to a Blader to grant them buffs. Each of these has a distinct effect. You should note that you cannot equip them from the beginning, as you'll need to acquire them first.

How to equip and change Seals?

After you complete the opening area of the game, you'll reach the Outer-Wall Ruins. When you reach the third branch (AI Limit's version of bonfires) titled Abandoned Houses, head down two sets of ladders and go to the nearby house where an enemy is kneeling beside the door. You'll find an item here called Seal Needle.

From here on, a new option will be available when you interact with a branch: the ability to rewrite seals. It will allow you to equip any primary and secondary badges. They can also be upgraded while at a branch.

Inside the Enhance menu, use the D-pad to switch over to the "Seals" section and carry out any upgrades you want.

All Seals in AI Limit

Each Seal has a unique effect (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || CE-Asia)

There are a total of seven main and 44 normal Seals in the game. The former are acquired by completing certain objectives, while the latter are found scattered in the game's world.

Here are all the main Seals in AI Limit and how to find them:

Seal of the Newborn: You'll have this from the start of the game. Seal of the Pilgrim: Speak to Shirley three times. She can be found at the Temporary Campsite Branch in Outer-Wall Ruins. Standard Seal of Bladers: Talk to Feylia at the Lounge Branch in the Sunken City Overground region. Seal of Investigator: Buy it from Millair (Sunken City Overground, Flooded Street, High Street Branch) for seven Adaptive Fragments + 4000 Crystals. Seal of Executor: Obtained after defeating Necro, the Wanderer of Undersea boss in the Underground Parish section of Sunken City Underground. Seal of the Tree: Interact with the memory near the Sewer Town Center Gate of the Tree Branch. Seal of Clergies: Start at the Faultage Corridor Branch in Hagios Paltir. From there, reach the upper floor where you’ll find two ranged enemies. Go around the back of the pillar and open the chest lying there to acquire this Seal.

Here are all the Normal Seals in AI Limit you'll come across in the game's world:

Breath of Life Tide of Life Torrent of Life Metastability Stability Hyperstability Sand Accumulator Stone Builder Gold Hoarder Hardened Skin Steel Sheel Divine Guardian Drizzle Quagmire Submerged Coffin Inertia Transformation Neutral Transformation Insulation Transformation Brief Polymerization Precipitation Jade Form Emerald Form Moon Dew Moon Radiance Cleansing Therapy Harsh Voice Ethereal Tone Deadwood Form Monolith Form Burst Collapse Slayer Tyrant Ingestion Gluttony Conversion Deviation Variation Scattered Stars Everlasting Piercing Fortified Shield Thunder Mastery Gush Nova

