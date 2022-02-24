Runner impersonates Dr Disrespect and participates in marathons, calls himself Dr Distance

A new challenger has approached the running scene dressed as Dr Disrespect, sporting a red vest, some slick shades, and a very recognizable mustache.

Meet "Dr Distance," the marathon runner who has been gaining the internet's attention by dressing up as the famous streamer. He's got the height, the mustache, the shades, and most importantly, he's got the signature red vest to complete the cosplay.

While he doesn't look exactly like the famous streamer and certainly doesn't meet his six-foot-eight stature, Dr Distance does his best to be a mirror image of Dr Disrespect, even going as far as writing his captions of posts just like the Doc would. Boasting overwhelming confidence in himself while bragging every chance he gets, it certainly sounds just like the internet star.

According to his Twitter account's bio, Dr Distance certainly lives up to the name as he has competed in marathons for around thirty years. So if he has run a marathon every year for thirty years, that would mean he's run just under eight hundred miles without factoring in all the training and daily exercise he most likely does.

It adds:

"The most ruthless, athletic competitor in distance running history. 1993 / 1994 Chicken Classic 2K finisher and true international distance running superstar."

He went as far as messaging esports caster and commentator Jake Lucky, trying to spread his online presence by getting him to post about his endeavors. After multiple messages were sent to him, Jake Lucky finally gave in and posted images of Dr Distance and his running stats on Twitter.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky There’s a dude impersonating Dr Disrespect calling himself Dr Distance who is running marathons dressed as Doc…



What is life There’s a dude impersonating Dr Disrespect calling himself Dr Distance who is running marathons dressed as Doc… What is life https://t.co/21gXcSLQkM

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky He wouldn’t stop dm’ing me until I posted and I couldn’t handle it anymore He wouldn’t stop dm’ing me until I posted and I couldn’t handle it anymore https://t.co/NWcSOkx87j

Dr Disrespect fans react to Dr Distance

With such commitment to the character, many fans of the Doc shared their appreciation for Dr Distance, with some joking about him not taking first place.

Graves @Graves_____ @JakeSucky Cease and desist letter coming as soon as Doc sees this part. @JakeSucky Cease and desist letter coming as soon as Doc sees this part. https://t.co/o9TuvaAcH7

Raul @Raul13213288 @JakeSucky Embarrassing to not be first. Gotta be the best if you’re going to play the part 🤡 @JakeSucky Embarrassing to not be first. Gotta be the best if you’re going to play the part 🤡

Given the amount of positive attention he's receiving, it seems fans of Dr Disrespect are now also big fans of Dr Distance. The Doc has yet to react to the copycat, but when he does, he'll surely comment on the runner's placement, most likely saying that the latter's not the real Doc if he can't get first place.

