×
Create
Notifications

"I 100% got him": FaZe Clan's Nickmercs says he could beat Dr Disrespect in a fight

Nickmercs says that he could take Dr Disrespect in a fight and win (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nickmercs says that he could take Dr Disrespect in a fight and win (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kobi Beef
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 18, 2022 01:33 AM IST
News

FaZe Clan's Nickmercs talked about Dr Disrespect during his latest stream, claiming that he could easily beat the "skinny" streamer.

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is a content creator for FaZe Clan, playing battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends in his streams. He has 6.3 million followers on Twitch and holds the 12th highest record for all-time subscriptions. He also currently ranks as the fifth-highest subbed to channel.

Nick discussed his friend and fellow popular streamer, Dr Disrespect, first explaining his fascination with genetics and people like him during his latest stream.

"I'm a genetic guy, I love to observe human beings. I like to look at human beings that don't look like the average human, I love that. So (Dr Disrespect) is tall, he's very, very tall, but he's skinny, skinny."
Who wins the boxing match @NICKMERCS or @DrDisrespect?🥊https://t.co/669qD4sIdU

Nickmercs has a theory about why he could beat Dr Disrespect in a fight

After he prefaced his story, he explained how he first met the Two Time and evaluated his body's composition.

"So I met him, I shook his hand, I gave him a little hug. I put my hand on his chest, very very flat and skinny, I squeezed his trap."

After determining that he was very skinny, Nickmercs mentally calculated that he could beat the Two Time in the ring.

"I sized him up a little bit and chat, between you and me, I got him. I one-hundred percent got him. That man is six-eight, two hundred pounds. I weigh more than him, and he's six-eight!"

Fans of doc said Nick was utterly wrong, with most claiming that Dr Disrespect's arm reach would give him a serious advantage in the boxing ring.

@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect @DrDisrespect has like 44” reach advantage on @NICKMERCS. It’d essentially be a garden gnome fighting Mike Bison
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Its not all about muscle nick. that man prob has a ridiculous reach. Easy jabs all day
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc would beat him to a pulp and it’s not even close 😂
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect I just wanna know has EITHER @NICKMERCS or @DrDisrespect ever trained ? That’s all we need to know . Muscles and reach don’t mean anything if you can’t use them
@WichitaKeith316 @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Nick’s done amateur boxing, and wrestling in high school for a few years he’s said
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Y’all do realize that Doc is in peak athletic condition right? He’s at the tippity top and only half way up? He’s not even into his prime yet. Just saying homies.
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc has around a 13” reach advantage… pretty sure he wins easily, as he doesn’t have to block his face either cause nick can’t even jump high enough to hit his chin.
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect I ain’t even gotta see what he says, Dr would pick him up then throw him out lol 😂 https://t.co/pGxUzXoEQp
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Does this answer your question? https://t.co/2ZCu3h8gm2
@Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect https://t.co/BjKu5rZTIL

It seems the majority who reacted to his comment gave very little credit to Nick's abilities. Nonetheless, even stronger people would face difficulty taking down the Twi Time, given that he has to duck through doorways routinely.

Also Read Article Continues below

Dr Disrespect's height is an advantage, but Nick's history with boxing and his overall muscle mass may give him a chance in the ring if such a bout was to materialize.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी