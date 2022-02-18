"I 100% got him": FaZe Clan's Nickmercs says he could beat Dr Disrespect in a fight

FaZe Clan's Nickmercs talked about Dr Disrespect during his latest stream, claiming that he could easily beat the "skinny" streamer.

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is a content creator for FaZe Clan, playing battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends in his streams. He has 6.3 million followers on Twitch and holds the 12th highest record for all-time subscriptions. He also currently ranks as the fifth-highest subbed to channel.

Nick discussed his friend and fellow popular streamer, Dr Disrespect, first explaining his fascination with genetics and people like him during his latest stream.

"I'm a genetic guy, I love to observe human beings. I like to look at human beings that don't look like the average human, I love that. So (Dr Disrespect) is tall, he's very, very tall, but he's skinny, skinny."

Nickmercs has a theory about why he could beat Dr Disrespect in a fight

After he prefaced his story, he explained how he first met the Two Time and evaluated his body's composition.

"So I met him, I shook his hand, I gave him a little hug. I put my hand on his chest, very very flat and skinny, I squeezed his trap."

After determining that he was very skinny, Nickmercs mentally calculated that he could beat the Two Time in the ring.

"I sized him up a little bit and chat, between you and me, I got him. I one-hundred percent got him. That man is six-eight, two hundred pounds. I weigh more than him, and he's six-eight!"

Fans of doc said Nick was utterly wrong, with most claiming that Dr Disrespect's arm reach would give him a serious advantage in the boxing ring.

Christian Laboy @CrisFantasy @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Its not all about muscle nick. that man prob has a ridiculous reach. Easy jabs all day @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Its not all about muscle nick. that man prob has a ridiculous reach. Easy jabs all day

itzpanick @nllck409 @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc would beat him to a pulp and it’s not even close @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc would beat him to a pulp and it’s not even close 😂

rellikpaul15 @rellikpaul15 @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Y’all do realize that Doc is in peak athletic condition right? He’s at the tippity top and only half way up? He’s not even into his prime yet. Just saying homies. @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Y’all do realize that Doc is in peak athletic condition right? He’s at the tippity top and only half way up? He’s not even into his prime yet. Just saying homies.

Hmmm @BDShadows88 @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc has around a 13” reach advantage… pretty sure he wins easily, as he doesn’t have to block his face either cause nick can’t even jump high enough to hit his chin. @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Doc has around a 13” reach advantage… pretty sure he wins easily, as he doesn’t have to block his face either cause nick can’t even jump high enough to hit his chin.

JAHZii @JAHZiinvestor @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect I ain’t even gotta see what he says, Dr would pick him up then throw him out lol @Dexerto @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect I ain’t even gotta see what he says, Dr would pick him up then throw him out lol 😂 https://t.co/pGxUzXoEQp

It seems the majority who reacted to his comment gave very little credit to Nick's abilities. Nonetheless, even stronger people would face difficulty taking down the Twi Time, given that he has to duck through doorways routinely.

Dr Disrespect's height is an advantage, but Nick's history with boxing and his overall muscle mass may give him a chance in the ring if such a bout was to materialize.

Edited by Srijan Sen