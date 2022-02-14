Tracing Dr DisRespect's history as a streamer: Twitch ban, controversial incidents, and more

Herschel "Dr DisRespect" is amongst the most well-known personalities in the gaming world. The popularity, however, has come with its share of controversies, which we shall discuss in this article.

The streamer's outspoken and often brash online persona has led to a steep rise in his popularity over the years. His forte lies in shooter games such as Call of Duty and Player Unknown's Battle Grounds. The primary source of his popularity, however, is the mysterious Twitch ban administered to him in June 2020.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



In this article, we shall take a brief look into the controversial history of Dr DisRespect as a streamer.

A brief history of Dr DisRespect's streaming career

Dr DisRespect began streaming on Twitch back when it used to be called Justin.tv. Primarily a Call of Duty streamer, Doc is an on-camera character who is a conceited gamer who often brags about his achievements. Throughout his streaming career, the streamer has had his share of ups and downs.

1) Twitch ban

Doc's permanent ban from Twitch remains among the biggest mysteries in Twitch history. Neither party has revealed the specific reasons behind the ban. A few months after the ban, Doc shifted to YouTube Gaming, where he continues to stream to this day.

Doc claimed that the ban caused “insane defamation” to his image. He not only lost his partnership with the streaming platform, but also had to bid goodbye to various deals with brands like EA and Activision. This inflicted a major blow to his networks and, therefore, his income.

Meanwhile, Dr DisRespect has confirmed that he was eventually made aware of the reasons for the ban, but refused to discuss the details on stream or online due to its sensitive nature. He also claimed to have initiated legal action against the platform, however, nothing seems to have come out of the lawsuit.

However, ever since his move to YouTube, Dr DisRespect has been growing exponentially and has broken several milestones on the platform. He has been signing partnership deals with various new brands such as FanDuel and GameFuel.

2) ESA ban

Kotaku @Kotaku Dr Disrespect streams inside an E3 bathroom, gets banned from Twitch bit.ly/2I9dkj2 Dr Disrespect streams inside an E3 bathroom, gets banned from Twitch bit.ly/2I9dkj2 https://t.co/OKd1B9rFDx

The Entertainment Software Association is a trade association most popularly known for hosting "E3," one of the biggest trade events in the video game industry. The association famously banned Dr DisRespect for the bizarre livestream he conducted from the bathroom during E3 2019.

This was an extreme violation of privacy for others who had been occupying the bathroom at the time, and the backlash that he faced was severe. Apart from receiving termination on his access to all their events, Twitch also banned him for a whole two weeks.

3) Racism accusations

Doc's trolling personality has often left its recipients offended. He has been witnessed faking mock Asian accents to insinuate his teammates while playing games.

One such personality was the musician and actor Jimmy Wong, who has gone to great lengths to explain how "abusive and racist" Dr DisRespect can be in his streams. He strongly believes that the worst part about his unfiltered nature is how it influences those who follow and subscribe to him, to act exactly like him.

The wins

Dr DisRespect is easily considered one of the most entertaining streamers in the industry. He was, once, also a game developer, working as the community manager and a level designer at Sledgehammer Games - the company responsible for the development of the Call of Duty titles. Doc has since admitted that many of the multiplayer maps on Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare were designed by him.

Post Doc's ban on Twitch, OTK co-owner Mizkif also extended a helping hand to him. Offering the controversial streamer a place in the One True King gaming organization, Mizfik seemed to be onboard the anti-Twitch train.

The "Two-Time" also boasts one of the most loyal fanbases on the internet, known as the "Champions Club." He currently has over 3.72 million followers on YouTube.

Another major achievement for the streamer was the launch of his "AAA Game Studio," called the Midnight Society. Dr DisRespect's organization was created with former Call of Duty creative strategist Robert Bowling and Halo 5 multiplayer designer Quinn Delhoyo. He received widespread support for this endeavor.

In recent times, the streamer has done well to stay out of any major dramas or controversies. He often streams Call of Duty: Warzone alongside popular YouTuber TimtheTatman. The fellow streamers have been playing together since their Twitch days and have continued their companionship following their shift to YouTube.

