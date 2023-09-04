A Fontainian Message: Genshin Impact quest and Achievement guide

Of the several World Quests for players to complete in Genshin Impact's latest 4.0 update, one such quest is A Fontainian Message, which can be unlocked after completing the Aqueous Tidemarks World Quest. Players will be rewarded with an Achievement, Primogems, and other in-game items for finishing A Fontainian Message.

This article will guide you on how to begin and complete A Fontainian Message World Quest in Genshin Impact, alongside mentioning the rewards that you can obtain for the same.

A Fontainian Message: Genshin Impact quest location and Achievement guide

Sonny and Luca near the Statue of the Seven (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can begin A Fontainian Message quest in Genshin Impact by interacting with the two NPCs near the Statue of the Seven at the Court of Fontaine. Upon interacting with the NPC in a white suit, he will reveal his name to be "The White Glove" Sonny, while his armored companion is "The Fisherman" Luca.

Sonny and Luca can be found at the same location where you encountered the NPC, Virgil, for the Aqueous Tidemarks Quest, which is a prerequisite to begin this.

After a dialogue with Sonny and Luca, you can follow the easy steps given ahead to complete A Fontainian Message World Quest in Genshin Impact:

After interacting with the NPCs near the Statue of the Seven at the Court of Fontaine, teleport to the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Elton Trench, marked on the map below.

A Fontainian Message location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon teleporting, dive toward the quest location marked on the map above. You will find an underwater cave. You must follow the path towards the bottom.

Pathway to Virgil's cave (Image via Sportskeeda)

On your route to the bottom, you will see a group of Treasure Hoarders who you must "chat" with.

Defeat the Treasure Hoarders alongside Sonny and Luca (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you have defeated the five Treasure Hoarders, Virgil will appear.

Defeat Virgil (Image via Sportskeeda)

Defeating Virgil in combat to complete the quest.

Underwater Portal for faster travel (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can also use the underwater portal to reach Virgil's cave faster. It is right below a Hydroculus.

Achievement and rewards for completing A Fontainian Message in Genshin Impact

A Fontainian Message hidden achievement (Image via Sportskeeda)

Completing A Fontainian Message will award you with a hidden achievement of the same name. You will also be rewarded with the following:

30x Primogems

200x Adventure EXP

2x Hero's Wit

15,000 Mora

You can also obtain a Hydroculus and Exquisite chest at Virgil's final location. The Exquisite chest is below the broken ship.