"A grown man baby"- CouRageJD shares his views about Phil Hellmuth at Ludwig's Creator Poker event

Phil Hellmuth, a poker legend, took part in Ludwig's recent content creator poker livestream. Unsurprisingly, Jack “CouRage” had some things to say about the poker player. The streamer was looking forward to seeing the poker player bring something special to the event, but instead, Hellmuth only brought disappointment, according to Jack:
“Instead, I watched a grown man baby blame everyone but himself for getting rolled by streamers who were having fun.”
CouRage puts poker legend Phil Hellmuth on blast for poor behavior
Ludwig’s $1M poker tournament livestream really drew in a huge crowd, and fans from multiple streamer communities took to watching the event. xQc, Ninja, Alexandra Botez, and so many others took part. Phil Hellmuth, a professional poker player, was also a part of the event, but his persona did not work well for CouRage.
Phil Hellmuth is well-known in the poker community for being the “Poker Brat,” but it didn’t work well with the streamer:
“I’m seeing people try to tell me it’s been his brand for 15 years. I know that. He’s one of the faces of poker. He is NOT the face of this table. I’d argue MOST people tuned in haven’t watched poker before.”
Jack wanted Phil to just laugh at how ridiculous the table shenanigans were and have fun, instead of being a nuisance about everything. Across a series of tweets, CouRage let Phil Hellmuth have it, holding nothing back.
In particular, Jack talked about a hand where it looked like Phil folded, and even the play-by-play announcer said the latter folded the best hand, but the poker player insisted otherwise. This is contrary to what everyone else at the table was saying.
The streamer was not pleased with how the poker player had bad-mouthed the dealer, Alexandra Botez, and others, throughout his entire time under the guise of “his brand.” CouRage was definitely expecting more from the famous poker player and left disappointed.
Social media reacts to Phil Hellmuth’s behavior at Ludwig’s poker game
The response to this has been decidedly mixed. Any of Phil’s fans have come to his defense and insisted that it’s just how he is, and that the above hand was not actually a fold, but he wanted to show his cards to someone.
Others were less convinced, with both the poker player’s behavior and his intent in the above hand.
While some would apologize for Phil’s behavior since that’s his “brand,” others would reply that the majority of people tuning in probably do not watch World Series of Poker. Furthermore, the viewers stated that they were watching for the streamers taking part.
Either way, CouRage was incredibly disappointed by the poker player’s behavior, according to his series of tweets. Even with Phil Hellmuth’s behavior, it was still an incredibly successful streaming event, where the content creators taking part seemed to have a lot of fun.