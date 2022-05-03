"A grown man baby"- CouRageJD shares his views about Phil Hellmuth at Ludwig's Creator Poker event

Phil Hellmuth, a poker legend, took part in Ludwig's recent content creator poker livestream. Unsurprisingly, Jack “CouRage” had some things to say about the poker player. The streamer was looking forward to seeing the poker player bring something special to the event, but instead, Hellmuth only brought disappointment, according to Jack:

“Instead, I watched a grown man baby blame everyone but himself for getting rolled by streamers who were having fun.”

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD



As a fan of poker, I was so excited to watch you help grow the game to a new audience.



Instead, I watched a grown man baby blame everyone but himself for getting rolled by streamers who were having fun.



Alex smoked you in poker AND she’d smoke you in chess. Man, @phil_hellmuth As a fan of poker, I was so excited to watch you help grow the game to a new audience.Instead, I watched a grown man baby blame everyone but himself for getting rolled by streamers who were having fun.Alex smoked you in poker AND she’d smoke you in chess. Man, @phil_hellmuthAs a fan of poker, I was so excited to watch you help grow the game to a new audience.Instead, I watched a grown man baby blame everyone but himself for getting rolled by streamers who were having fun.Alex smoked you in poker AND she’d smoke you in chess. https://t.co/B7IbtRjCyn

CouRage puts poker legend Phil Hellmuth on blast for poor behavior

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @TurboZeee



I know it’s his brand.



I get doing things for content. He has made a fool of himself losing all night, complimenting himself, and nonstop berating Alex @phil_hellmuth I understand.I know it’s his brand.I get doing things for content. He has made a fool of himself losing all night, complimenting himself, and nonstop berating Alex @TurboZeee @phil_hellmuth I understand.I know it’s his brand.I get doing things for content. He has made a fool of himself losing all night, complimenting himself, and nonstop berating Alex

Ludwig’s $1M poker tournament livestream really drew in a huge crowd, and fans from multiple streamer communities took to watching the event. xQc, Ninja, Alexandra Botez, and so many others took part. Phil Hellmuth, a professional poker player, was also a part of the event, but his persona did not work well for CouRage.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD I’m seeing people try to tell me it’s been his brand for 15 years. I know that. He’s one of the faces of poker.



He is NOT the face of this table. I’d argue MOST people tuned in haven’t watched poker before.



Just tone it down. Laugh at the hilarity of the table don’t berate it. I’m seeing people try to tell me it’s been his brand for 15 years. I know that. He’s one of the faces of poker.He is NOT the face of this table. I’d argue MOST people tuned in haven’t watched poker before.Just tone it down. Laugh at the hilarity of the table don’t berate it.

Phil Hellmuth is well-known in the poker community for being the “Poker Brat,” but it didn’t work well with the streamer:

“I’m seeing people try to tell me it’s been his brand for 15 years. I know that. He’s one of the faces of poker. He is NOT the face of this table. I’d argue MOST people tuned in haven’t watched poker before.”

Jack wanted Phil to just laugh at how ridiculous the table shenanigans were and have fun, instead of being a nuisance about everything. Across a series of tweets, CouRage let Phil Hellmuth have it, holding nothing back.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD



Literally ALL signs that he folded the hand then tries to play the high road like he helped out Slime.



Don’t think I know what I’m talking about? Check the tweet below from poker legend Daniel Negreanu Daniel Negreanu @RealKidPoker



This one is gonna get talked about.



Not so sure I would call it “a really good deal for you” Here is the full clip of the hand.This one is gonna get talked about.Not so sure I would call it “a really good deal for you” twitter.com/joshduce/statu… Here is the full clip of the hand. This one is gonna get talked about. Not so sure I would call it “a really good deal for you” twitter.com/joshduce/statu… And my final thought before I head to bed, this was embarrassing to watch.Literally ALL signs that he folded the hand then tries to play the high road like he helped out Slime.Don’t think I know what I’m talking about? Check the tweet below from poker legend Daniel Negreanu twitter.com/realkidpoker/s… And my final thought before I head to bed, this was embarrassing to watch.Literally ALL signs that he folded the hand then tries to play the high road like he helped out Slime.Don’t think I know what I’m talking about? Check the tweet below from poker legend Daniel Negreanu twitter.com/realkidpoker/s…

In particular, Jack talked about a hand where it looked like Phil folded, and even the play-by-play announcer said the latter folded the best hand, but the poker player insisted otherwise. This is contrary to what everyone else at the table was saying.

The streamer was not pleased with how the poker player had bad-mouthed the dealer, Alexandra Botez, and others, throughout his entire time under the guise of “his brand.” CouRage was definitely expecting more from the famous poker player and left disappointed.

Social media reacts to Phil Hellmuth’s behavior at Ludwig’s poker game

The response to this has been decidedly mixed. Any of Phil’s fans have come to his defense and insisted that it’s just how he is, and that the above hand was not actually a fold, but he wanted to show his cards to someone.

Couch 🥔 @Soul_Read_Poker @RealKidPoker Do you really think one of the best players in the game, is trying to angle a guy who's an amateur for 35k stack he has, let alone in a game that is broadcasted to 80k+ people. How is 5k which is 1/7 of his stack not a "really good deal" when phil is an 8:1 favorite? @RealKidPoker Do you really think one of the best players in the game, is trying to angle a guy who's an amateur for 35k stack he has, let alone in a game that is broadcasted to 80k+ people. How is 5k which is 1/7 of his stack not a "really good deal" when phil is an 8:1 favorite?

Carrie Dreblow, the fusion of geekdom & nerdery! @Mai_of_the_Fire @RealKidPoker Legal, since technically his hand wasn't mucked and thus is technically still live, but definitely bad etiquette. Showing hands for table-talk purposes is one thing, pushing them across the line face-down before doing so is really abusing the system, deliberately or not. @RealKidPoker Legal, since technically his hand wasn't mucked and thus is technically still live, but definitely bad etiquette. Showing hands for table-talk purposes is one thing, pushing them across the line face-down before doing so is really abusing the system, deliberately or not.

Kane Kalas @KaneKalas @RealKidPoker @RealKidPoker I know you love busting on Phil but you have to agree Phil’s intent WAS CLEARLY NOT to fold when he tossed his cards to Dwan @RealKidPoker @RealKidPoker I know you love busting on Phil but you have to agree Phil’s intent WAS CLEARLY NOT to fold when he tossed his cards to Dwan

Others were less convinced, with both the poker player’s behavior and his intent in the above hand.

Petier @PetahMurr @KaneKalas @RealKidPoker Did you watch the clip? He pushed his cards past his chips and the white line in front of him while making a hand gesture that he was throwing away the hand. Looked like a fold to me. @KaneKalas @RealKidPoker Did you watch the clip? He pushed his cards past his chips and the white line in front of him while making a hand gesture that he was throwing away the hand. Looked like a fold to me.

Low Limit Cash Games Podcast @llcashgamespod @RealKidPoker Phil’s message to the large non poker playing audience watching. Hey come play poker and get taken advantage of by the pros here. And have them tell you what a great deal you got. The kids trolling him after was priceless tho. “I should fold and win here “ @RealKidPoker Phil’s message to the large non poker playing audience watching. Hey come play poker and get taken advantage of by the pros here. And have them tell you what a great deal you got. The kids trolling him after was priceless tho. “I should fold and win here “ 😂😂😂

TurboZeee @TurboZeee @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Can’t really be surprised by this tho. He’s only been acting this way for most of his poker career @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Can’t really be surprised by this tho. He’s only been acting this way for most of his poker career

ParaduxZ @Paradux0z @CouRageJD @TurboZeee @phil_hellmuth Is it his brand or has he managed to sell his actual personality as a brand. There's plenty of people who mask themselves with "it's just an act" or "it's for show". @CouRageJD @TurboZeee @phil_hellmuth Is it his brand or has he managed to sell his actual personality as a brand. There's plenty of people who mask themselves with "it's just an act" or "it's for show".

While some would apologize for Phil’s behavior since that’s his “brand,” others would reply that the majority of people tuning in probably do not watch World Series of Poker. Furthermore, the viewers stated that they were watching for the streamers taking part.

gen @GSenpai__ @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Bro thats literally his entire brand, in every poker game, every scuffed hand. Theres no way u were seriously expecting phil hellmuth to not be phil hellmuth???? @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Bro thats literally his entire brand, in every poker game, every scuffed hand. Theres no way u were seriously expecting phil hellmuth to not be phil hellmuth????

King of Parendelle @TheParaFlyer @GSenpai__ @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Okay but this isn’t the WSoP. This is an event where a bunch of streamers are trying to have fun and were kind enough to invite him and he’s acting like this to where it’s uncomfortable. Most people watching aren’t here for the Poker but more for the people involved. @GSenpai__ @CouRageJD @phil_hellmuth Okay but this isn’t the WSoP. This is an event where a bunch of streamers are trying to have fun and were kind enough to invite him and he’s acting like this to where it’s uncomfortable. Most people watching aren’t here for the Poker but more for the people involved.

Either way, CouRage was incredibly disappointed by the poker player’s behavior, according to his series of tweets. Even with Phil Hellmuth’s behavior, it was still an incredibly successful streaming event, where the content creators taking part seemed to have a lot of fun.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul