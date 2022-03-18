Twitch streamer raises over $20K in subathon donations thanks to CouRage and Trainwrecks

Twitch streamer Wowgrandma78 recently received unparalleled love from the streaming community, thanks to popular streamers CouRage and Trainwrecks. To celebrate her 80th birthday, the World of Warcraft streamer began an uncapped subathon.

While subathons are pretty standard on Twitch these days, the 80-year old streamer received over $20K in donations to her channel after CouRage shouted out her channel via Twitter.

Twitch streamer Wowgrandma78 showered with love from streaming community

Wowgrandma78 began streaming at the age of 78, and has played World of Warcraft for a lengthy period of time. As the uncapped subathon for her birthday celebration began, Jack “CouRage” Dunlop publicly stated that she is his favorite Twitch streamer and even called her a legend.

He urged his social media following to go watch the streamer and for them to use their Twitch Prime memberships to subscribe to her channel. It took just one hour for CouRage’s enormous audience to show their love for the World of Warcraft streamer.

In just an hour, according to CouRage, over $20K worth of donations, subs, and bits were given to the Twitch streamer, so she could now get the dentures she needed. Interestingly, it wasn't just CouRage helping out, since a massive chunk of that amount came from another major streamer.

Trainwrecks really came through, with a huge $10K donation to the streamer (Image via CouRageJD & TrainwrecksTV/Twitter)

TrainwrecksTV showed up and dropped a $10,000 dollar donation for the streamer, visible on her Streamlabs account as her highest donator of all time. It was a truly wholesome moment and brought her subathon up to a total of 220 hours, with the streamer worrying that her PC could overheat from being active for such a long period of time.

Internet shows love to Wowgrandma78

While Twitch streamer Wowgrandma78 is a partnered streamer with at least 55K followers, she’s seen an enormous amount of support from CouRage and Trainwrecks. Several people in CouRage’s audience were new to her content, but quickly became fans.

Others simply appreciated CouRage coming out to talk about his favorite streamer and showing what good streamers can do when they put their heart and effort into it.

Some were already fans of Wowgrandma78 and appreciated the love CouRage showed her. It’s not a gimmick either, as the streamer has said before that CouRage has supported her streaming for a long time.

This was definitely an incredible moment for Wowgrandma78, and her subathon has been a grand success. There seems to be nothing, but love for a wholesome grandma who streams World of Warcraft, plays the piano, and passionately talks to her community.

