A mod offers custom characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features well over 300 characters, and the list is only growing thanks to DLC. But this feature, which appears in classic Lego games, could increase that cast to an infinite amount.

Some of the old Lego Star Wars games allowed players to use the trademarked pieces to put together their own characters. Mixing and matching pieces from every other brick-built icon of science fiction was a fun, creative element that made the best of the Lego theme.

Custom Characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from. @HipHopGamer Hi! We'd like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development.We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from. @QuickBrickGames @MikeConsalvey @HipHopGamer Hi! We'd like to address this point directly. This interview was from 2019, and sometimes features change throughout development. We can confirm that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga doesn’t have character customisation, but we do have 300+ characters for you to choose from.

Officially, no, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga does not have character customization. This missing feature was intensely disappointing for many long-time fans who loved the ability to make their own Jedi and Sith figures.

In 2019, TT Games Designer and Level Director on the new Lego Star Wars stated that the feature would be present in the game. Unfortunately, three years later and just over a week before the game launched, TT Games reached out on Twitter to dispute the claim.

The company contended that the feature may have been in the game when that interview was conducted. This means that it must have been removed at some point in the production process.

Many fans were sad to see this feature go, especially after getting their hopes up with previous information. While the game has launched without the custom characters function, some community members have taken it upon themselves to address that.

The Character Customization Mod in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Like many video game fan bases, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a strong modding community. Checking the internet will reveal countless characters that can be modded in, but this option is one of the most ambitious alterations yet released.

On April 14, modder jedijosh920 uploaded a video to his YouTube account, showing off a brief test of this hotly anticipated mod. The mod seems to incorporate a new menu and random outfit function, which looks great so far.

While this mod is not yet available for download, work is clearly being done in the space. The work so far seems good enough, considering it came out only nine days after the game's release. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga players might be making their own characters within the next few weeks.

