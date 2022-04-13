Captain Rex is not a playable character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes over 300 of the most iconic characters from the franchise created by George Lucas.

Players can jump into the free-play mode with Darth Vader, C3-PO, and even Jabba the Hutt. When it comes to the clones seen fighting alongside the Jedi, several can be unlocked.

However, the most notable is not found in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Captain Rex, the notorious leader of the 501st Legion, is not yet in the newest Lego Star Wars title.

Captain Rex is not in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Fans are curious as to why the good old clone Captain is not in The Skywalker Saga. There's an answer to that question, but it makes less sense considering other factors.

The game focuses on nine episodes of the franchise. From The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker, the movies are the campaign's setting.

Captain Rex was not seen in any movies unless fans truly believed he was a background character during the Battle of Endor. That was never confirmed, meaning Rex has only been seen in animated Star Wars media.

Several clones appear in The Skywalker Saga, but Captain Rex is not one of them (Image via TT Games)

There are plenty of characters in the game who weren't seen in the movies. The Mandalorian, Grogu, and several others outside the main Episodes are playable.

Character packs have provided downloadable content that brings these characters to the game. That means Captain Rex and potentially other essential characters from the Clone Wars era may arrive in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Who is Captain Rex?

Like every other clone, he was created from the DNA of the bounty hunter Jango Fett. Formally designated as CT-7567, Rex was also a Clone Commander, Advanced Recon Commando, or ARC Trooper.

A look at Captain Rex in Star Wars: Rebels (Image via Lucasfilm)

The 501st captain was often seen fighting alongside Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano and made appearances well after Order 66 was executed in The Bad Batch and Rebels.

His clone brothers knew him as one of the Clone Wars' bravest and most legendary warriors. Ahsoka Tano removed his inhibitor chip, preventing him from betraying the Jedi during Order 66.

He later lived in secrecy from the Empire while assisting the Rebel Alliance. There are hopes that a live version will appear in the Ashoka Tano series for Disney+, which brings the hope that he'll be added to Lego Star Wars.

There may not be another character as popular as Captain Rex to never have appeared in a live-action Star Wars series or movie. That could change at some point, just as his status in The Skywalker Saga could.

