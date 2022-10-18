A Plague Tale: Requiem – All flower locations and how to get them

A Plague Tale: Requiem, one of the most anticipated sequels to A Plague Tale: Innocence, has finally arrived. The latest edition of Plague’s Tale requires Amicia to gather five flowers for Hugo. All of the rare collectible flowers except one can be found in the very first five chapters itself.

A Plague Tale @APlagueTale



Amicia and Hugo are back into a brutal yet breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.



A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) and PC.



Get it now: Far across the sea, an island calls...Amicia and Hugo are back into a brutal yet breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) and PC.Get it now: bit.ly/3VwzmzY Far across the sea, an island calls...Amicia and Hugo are back into a brutal yet breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces.A Plague Tale: Requiem is now available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (Cloud Version) and PC.Get it now: bit.ly/3VwzmzY https://t.co/g5NgasiXXY

This guide segments all the collectible flowers based on chapters, and it should help players find them all for Hugo's collection in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Hugo’s flower collectible breakdown

1) Arrowhead Flower: Chapter 2

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

This is the first flower that players receive in the game, and it is an essential part of the A Plague Tale: Requiem storyline. Once Lucas and Amicia have escaped from the underground rats, Hugo will walk over to a small garden and sit down to plant a flower. Interact with Hugo to acquire the first flower in his collection.

2) Chamomile Flower: Chapter 3

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Players will come across a Herbalist's house in a rat-infested village near the end of the chapter. They will notice a large tree nearby with several hanging chamomile flower pots and will need to use their slinger to shoot the hanging pot down in order to obtain the Chamomile flower.

3) Gentian Flower: Chapter 4

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

Amicia and Lucas will end up near the beach at some point in the chapter. Players should proceed directly to the path leading to the large ships, where the Gentian flower can be found lying on the ground.

4) Anemone Flower: Chapter 5

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

This flower can be found in the chapter's construction section, where players controlling Amicia must cross a bridge to meet Lucas, and Hugo on the other side.

Players must go beneath the bridge after crossing it to find a chain that can be broken by lowering a plank of wood. When it is broken, a cart on the other side will appear, leading up to the cliff. They must use the cart to climb the cliff until they reach the top to collect Anemone flowers.

5) Carnation Flower: Chapter 16

Image via Trophygamers/YouTube

At the beginning of the chapter, players must follow a straight path until Lucas stops to look at some flowers. They must interact with the flowers to obtain them.

This wraps up the guide to finding all the flowers in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Along with flowers, players must collect seven feathers for Hugo's collection, as well as several collectible souvenirs scattered throughout the chapters.

Poll : 0 votes