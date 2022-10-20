A Plague Tale: Requiem - How to get the "Perfect Shot" achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem sees siblings Amicia and Hugo set out on a brand new journey with familiar thrills to seek and new faces to meet. Throughout stealthy hunts and rat-horde chases, players will be able to occasionally kick back and enjoy the simplicity of 14th-century alt-history France.

This often results in opportunities to earn achievements by engaging in simple minigames, challenges, or side activities.

One such is the Perfect Shot achievement. Here is how to obtain it.

The Perfect Score achievement in A Plague Tale: Requiem sees players participate in a game of dexterity

To get this achievement, players must sink all pinecones during "A Long Journey" sub-chapter of "Chapter 1: Under A New Sun." Amicia and Hugo come across a river and decide to play an innocent game of sinking the "enemy ships" that are basically pine cones floating downstream.

Hugo commands Amicia to stand behind the wooden log at the edge of the river and try to knock down any incoming pine cones.

Note that the first one cannot be sunk as it is scripted that way. After that, players will receive a prompt to aim the sling to toss rocks at the target.

This is essentially an introduction to the slingshot mechanic, which players will find themselves engaging in a lot throughout A Plague Tale: Requiem. Continue playing along with Hugo and knock out the pine cones until a kid appears on the other side of the bank asking if he can play with the duo.

He commands a cannon (in other words, he chucks rocks at the pine cones). This affects the flow of the pinecones but does not pose much of a challenge.

After mowing down all the pine cones, this transitions to a cutscene where the kid named Tonin ends the "war" by throwing a huge rock in the river, signifying victory. This should grant players the Perfect Shot achievement.

Note that for some players, the cutscene seems to trigger before they can hit the final pine cone. So, be sure to shoot them all as fast as possible. Otherwise, you may have to restart the chapter as the autosave kicks in after the cutscene.

What is A Plague Tale: Requiem about?

Set six months after the events of the first game, A Plague Tale: Requiem tells a new harrowing tale revolving around the duo and the iconic supernatural rat horde phenomenon. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse.

However, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes on a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo.

Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (via Cloud Version).

