All Tools locations and how to find them in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Reqiuem is finally here, acting as a more ambitious sequel to the 2019 original. Despite being almost the same, fans of the original Plague Tale have much to comb through here. These include the Tools collectibles that can be acquired on the protagonist-duo Amicia and Hugo's journey.

Tools are essentially scattered collectibles used to upgrade various weapons and gear obtained throughout the chapters. Here's where to find each of them in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem allows Amicia to get stronger with the help of Tools

Note that not all chapters will have a Tool to find, while others can have multiple instances. Here is a rundown of the number of Tools found in each chapter:

Chapter 1: Under a New Sun - None

Chapter 2: Newcomers - None

Chapter 3: A Burden of Blood - 3 Tools

Chapter 4: Protector’s Duty - 3 Tools

Chapter 5: In Our Wake - 3 Tools

Chapter 6: Leaving all Behind - 3 Tools

Chapter 7: Felons - 4 Tools

Chapter 8: A Sea of Promises - 1 Tool

Chapter 9: Tales and Revelations - 7 Tools

Chapter 10: Bloodline - 2 Tools

Chapter 11: The Cradle of Centuries - 2 Tools

Chapter 12: The Life We Deserve - None

Chapter 13: Nothing Left - 3 Tools

Chapter 14: Healing Our Wounds - None

Chapter 15: Dyng Sun - None

Chapter 16: King Hugo - 1 Tool

Chapter 17: Legacy of De Rune Family - None

Now, let's dive into each location where these tools can be found in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Chapter 3 - Tools 1, 2 & 3:

Tool 1 can be found before the gate heading outside the city in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Climb stairs to the left and head into an alcove to find a chest there.

Tool 2 will be encountered while heading to the herbalist's hut through an abandoned church. It sits inside a chest behind a lit brazier.

Tool 3 will be found in the depot while in the Warehouse area. Head to the back of the room to find a chest with a tool inside.

Chapter 4 - Tools 4, 5 & 6:

To find Tool 4, players will eventually have to push a lit brazier on wheels through a horde of rats. Push it to the left and head towards a ladder, climb it and find a chest with the upgrade.

Tool 5 sees players go through the Tar Workshop in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Amicia will regroup with Lucas past a warehouse as he descends down a ladder. Climb it to and go past the gap to find it in a chest.

in a chest. Next is Tool 6 in the mass grave of the marshes portion. Continue forward to come across a large section of fire and head into the building to the left of said fire. The chest with this final tool in Chapter 4 will be located in the bottom area of the building. Unfortunately, it will be surrounded by a rat horde. Distract a guard with noise, and set the rats on the person by extinguishing nearby light sources to clear a route to the chest.

Chapter 5 - Tools 7, 8 & 9:

Chapter 5 of A Plague Tale: Requiem will see Amicia cross a construction site. After Lucas make it past the rats, players will come across a latch to be opened, after which a hanging bale will be waiting to be lit up. Brighten the area to get rid of the surrounding rats and grab Tool 7 from the chest nearby.

Tool 8 can be found around the ferry building. After crossing the water and removing the ferry chain from the water, take a left out of the building. There will be a gap up ahead to crawl under, following which lies a chest with the upgrade.

For Tool 9, head to the back of the ferry building and past the fence gap and into the attic. There will be a chest here.

Chapter 6 - Tools 10, 11, 12 & 13

To find Tool 10, arrive at the quarry in A Plague Tale: Requiem's Chapter 6. Enter and take a right to crawl through a passage. Players will then arrive at a door that can be opened by hugo. Following this, there will be a chest with the upgrade.

Past the quarry, Amicia and Hugo will arrive in an open area with patrolling enemies. A mound at the center of this area has a chest where Tool 11 can be found.

Players will find themselves in a house during the Call of the Rats part, where they will see a grated entrance. To get to it, use the crawlspace on the right to find the chest with the Tool 12

The final Tool 13 of this chapter will be in the Hunting Lesson sub-chapter. Head to the wooden shack to the right of the gate used to exit the area. Inside will be a locked room but it can be entered via the back of the shack by shooting the lock off the door. Find the upgrade inside a chest here.

Chapter 7 - Tools 14, 15 & 16

In Chapter 7 of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Amicia will encounter a shipwreck inside a cave. Head through and past it into a path through the right. Following the small path, look for a rocky outcrop where the next chest with Tool 14 will be inside.

After meeting Sphia, players will be headed to a fishing village. They will eventually arrive at a bank where a boat can be pulled in from the water. Tool 15 will be in a chest on this boat.

Tool 16 can be a bit thicker to find as it will be near the share in the fishing village and inside a chest on a pontoon. Use a rope to bring it down and disperse the rats around it using hanging fish bait nearby or light sources.

Chapter 8 - Tool 17

Only one tool is to be found in Chapter 8 of A Plague Tale: Requiem. After the scene with Arnaud players, make sure to arrive at a farm yard. Instruct Hugo to climb under the wall and open the wooden gate. Push the crate underneath the ledge and climb up. Head right to find a chest containing Tool 17.

Chapter 9 - Tools 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 & 24

During Chapter 9 in A Plague Tale: Requiem, head to the area with four windmills and solve the puzzle. Then proceed to the cave located on the right side of the windmills. At the very end of the cave, Tool 18 will be within a chest. Tool 19 will be available in another chest in the same area.

For Tool 20, players need to arrive at the cliff with a barn. There will be a chest inside with the upgrade. However, to access it, players will ened to shoot the crate down, drop onto the balcony and then shoot the door through the window to get in.

Players will come across a gatehouse next to a bunch of stalls with red flags. Get inside by taking the path from the left that leads to the structure and climb up to find a chest with Tool 21

To find Tool 22, players must head to the large stone tower, which will be to the left of the large open area. It can be reached by following the river on the left of the front of the palace. At the tower, take a left and shoot through the window to unlock the door. A chest with the upgrade will be on the first floor of this tower.

When heading to the sanctuary, players will ecounter a goat herder to talk to. From there head up the path on the left to a small ruin. Take a right from there and set the dry grass on fire, after which a crawlspace opens up that Hugo can go through. Inside there will be a chest with Tool 23.

Tool 24 can also be found while heading to the sanctuary. In the area heavily guarded by soldiers, sneakily move to the central building. Here, climb up the stairs to find a chest with the upgrade.

Chapter 10 - Tool 25 & 26

Chapter 10 of A Plague Tale: Requiem will see players arrive at a barricaded temple after encountering the slavers. On opposite side of the entrance to this temple will be ruins. Climb up uing the platform to find a chest with Tool 25.

In the courtyard area, head across a fire trench and take a left while sticking close to the trench. Players will find a chest with Tool 26.

Chapter 11 - Tool 27 & 28

Tool 27 can be found in the Sealed Passage portion of Chapter 11 in A Plague Tale: Requiem. After Amicia drops down to the underground cave, move ahead and light up the first brazier. From here, turn left and follow the passage to find a chest with the upgrade.

Players will need to solve a bridge puzzle to get to Sophia and Hugo and push a brazier cart. After Sophia drops a tank that can be shot to clear the path and proceed to the ladder, an area to the left has a chest with Tool 28. Players will need to make the brazier shine brighter to enhance the light effect by using tar on it to reach the chest.

Chapter 13 - Tool 29, 30 & 31

In Chapter 13 of A Plague Tale: Requiem, after Lucas helps Amicia with her injury, players can continue forth and up a flight of stairs. A room on the right will be barred by an iron gate, but an entrance on the right of the gate allows entry. The chest here will have Tool 29.

After exiting the cave portion, players will find an area teeming with human enemies. Around halfway through, a chest can be found between a cart, rat sack ,and torch. This has Tool 30.

The final Tool 31 of this chapter will be found near the end, in the ruined village portion. This happens just just before finding Arnaud. The chest containing it will be located inside a ruined church near a cart. Be wary of the heavily armored enemies who patrol the area.

Chapter 16 - Chapter 32

There is only one upgrade in this chapter of A Plague Tale: Requiem, which can be found near the beginning. Head to the workbench in the building ahead. In there, players need to look right to find the chest with the Tool 32.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game is also on Nintendo Switch as a cloud version.

