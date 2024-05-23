"A sword mirrors its owner": League of Legends LoLdle answers 687 (Friday, May 24, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 687th edition are here. It is an internet-based puzzle game that tests your knowledge of champions in Riot Games' popular title. The clues provided can be associated with various elements of the characters featured, and you need to make educated guesses on the answers.
Here's the quote riddle for May 24, 2024:
"A sword mirrors its owner."
Dr. Mundo, Riven, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 687th edition (May 24, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the May 24, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Dr. Mundo
- Quote: Riven
- Ability: Kindred, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Lux
- Splash art: Jarvan IV, Bonus: Default Jarvan IV
The answer to the Classic puzzle is Dr. Mundo, a character hailing from Zaun who made his debut in the LoL universe back in 2009.
The connection between Riven and the Quote puzzle becomes clear as it mentions that "a sword mirrors its owner." The Ability puzzle brings Kindred into focus, specifically, its W ability called Wolf's Frenzy. It serves the role of a prominent Jungle choice in LoL.
The emoji puzzle showcases Lux. Meanwhile, Jarvan IV's Default splash art should be easily identified by most players.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Listed below are some of the previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 686 (May 23): Trundle, Senna, Renekton, Orianna, Fiddlesticks
- LoLdle 685 (May 22): Draven, Samira, Twitch, Yuumi, Xayah
- LoLdle 684 (May 21): Wukong, Yuumi, Aphelios, Shen, Fizz
- LoLdle 683 (May 20): Zyra, Leona, Shen, Fizz, Heimerdinger
- LoLdle 682 (May 19): Volibear, Malzahar, Katarina, Renata Glasc, Nasus
- LoLdle 681 (May 18): LeBlanc, Shaco, Lillia, Nautilus, Bel'Veth
- LoLdle 680 (May 17): Corki, Kha'Zix, Master Yi, Azir, Nami
- LoLdle 679 (May 16): Twitch, Garen, Shaco, Zoe, Karma
- LoLdle 678 (May 15): Irelia, Fiddlesticks, Briar, Urgot, Zyra
- LoLdle 677 (May 14): Braum, Akali, Darius, Lulu, Master Yi
- LoLdle 676 (May 13): Karthus, Thresh, Seraphine, Nidalee, Orianna
- LoLdle 675 (May 12): Fiora, Ivern, Olaf, Kindred, Nautilus
- LoLdle 674 (May 11): Singed, Varus, Vex, Shaco, Lee Sin
- LoLdle 673 (May 10): Zilean, Veigar, Nautilus, Yone, Vayne
- LoLdle 672 (May 9): Varus, Syndra, Taric, Brand, Graves
- LoLdle 671 (May 8): Yone, Gangplank, Jinx, Bard, Janna
The answers to the 688th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on May 25, 2024.
