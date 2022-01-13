A weapon inspect option has been found in COD Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard players have found the option to inspect their weapon and bask in the glory of their favorite skins.

While weapon inspecting is a standard in many FPS games these days, Vanguard did not launch with it. Call of Duty players had to jump into other COD games like Warzone to inspect their top of the line guns.

The weapon inspect feature is a subtle one, but it improves the experience for many Call of Duty fans. Hopefully it comes to Vanguard soon, as the keybind is in the game, but the animation does not trigger.

COD Vanguard players have found a weapon inspect keybind in the settings

It seems that Sledgehammer has given players a keybind to inspect their weapons, but it is currently not usable. This could mean a future update will make weapon inspecting possible.

Until that update comes, however, inspecting the weapon will not provide the animation. In fact, it won't do anything, so you will just be pressing the inspect button for no reason.

You can set up whatever key you want to use now, though, so when the feature is fully added, you can use it right away. Just head into your Call of Duty: Vanguard settings menu.

Navigate to the Keyboard & Mouse tab at the top. Select the Combat Keybinds option and scroll down until you come across Weapon Inspect. Click on it and choose which key you want to bind.

That will set up your weapon inspect keybind for whenever the functionality is activated by the developers. With the Mid-Season update coming, it may arrive with it.

Also, keep in mind that the keybind option is only found on PC. Those who play the game on console will not see a button input and more than likely won't have one until the option is fully implemented.

Once it is, though, players should be able to click the button or key without any further need to change the settings. In-game, the player will inspect the weapon and oggle at their awesome skin collection.

