What is packet burst in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard has an active online scene with several of its game modes offering fast-paced gameplay. With a vast array of weapons to choose from and several ongoing events at any given time, there is something for everyone who plays the game.

However, as with any popular title, Vanguard too has its share of glitches and bugs. While these issues may not be faced by all players at the same time, they should not be happening in the first place.

While developer Sledgehammer Games has been able to address some of these issues, there is still work left to be done. While some bugs and glitches may be minor, issues such as packet loss can cause serious problems for players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's packet loss issue

The mutiplayer scene of Call of Duty: Vanguard, like any other application, sends and receives data across the internet. These transfers happen in the form of small units referred commonly to as packets. To ensure efficient gameplay, all packets must reach their pre-defined target destination. When they fail to do so, it is referred to as packet loss.

There can be several reasons why this happens in Call of Duty: Vanguard. One of the major issues the game has had is at the server's end, especially when there are more players playing the game than anticipated by the server.

The case of packet loss in the game arose as early as during the beta stage of the game. Although Sledgehammer Games have rolled out many patches since, players still suffer from it time and again.

When these packet losses occur, players lag heavily. It can manifest itself in several ways, with the most common being players teleporting from one place to another. Hits also fail to register properly and overall, it leads to a poor experience where the game becomes all but unplayable.

However, players should remember that unless the servers are down or the majority of the community is suffering packet loss, the problem could be at their own end.

How Call of Duty: Vanguard players can deal with packet loss

If the problem is on the server's end, there is very little that players can do on their own. However, here are some things they can check to rule out any problems on their end.

On-demand texture streaming improves the colors in the game but it results in additional downloads while playing the game and can be kept turned off.

Ensure the home network's quality is alright as poor coverage will result in packet losses.

If the second one is the cause, resetting the router and DNS settings can also help potentially.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee