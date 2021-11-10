The best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard

PC players have a ton of options when it comes to controlling their character in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

That is one of the selling points for people to play Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC. Players can set their in-game actions to whatever keys on their keyboard feel most comfortable.

There is an overall consensus on what keybinds work best in Call of Duty: Vanguard, though. These are universally approved, but can be changed if one or more of the keybinds doesn't suit the player.

The best keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard on PC

Player and Vehicle Movement

Move Forward: W

W Move Left: A

A Move Backward: S

S Move Right: D

D Sprint/Steady Aim: Shift

Shift Crouch/Slide: CTRL

CTRL Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar

Space Bar Prone: C

C Detonate Vehicle: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Gas: W

W Turn Left: A

A Reverse: S

S Turn Right: D

Weapon and Equipment

Killstreak Slot 1: 3

3 Killstreak Slot 2: 4

4 Killstreak Slot 3: 5

5 Killstreak Slot 4: 6

6 Killstreak Wheel: K

K Fire Weapon: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Aim Down Sight: Right Mouse Button

Right Mouse Button Tactical Equipment: Mouse Button 4

Mouse Button 4 Lethal Equipment: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Previous Weapon: 1 and Mouse Wheel Down

1 and Mouse Wheel Down Next Weapon: 2 and Mouse Wheel Up

2 and Mouse Wheel Up Reload: R

R Use: E

E Alternate Fire: B

B Weapon Mount: Aim and Melee

Aim and Melee Melee/Finishing Move: V

V Field Upgrade: X

These keybind settings are fairly standard when it comes to first-person shooter games on PC. Of course, they are tuned to fit Call of Duty: Vanguard and should be a good starting point for any player.

This does not take into account any buttons that players may have on their mouse other than Mouse Button 4 and 5. A mouse typically comes with a few additional buttons these days.

For players who don't have a gaming mouse, they can switch the Tactical and Lethal Equipment buttons in Call of Duty: Vanguard to Q and Z. Those are the most common tweaks made when a mouse doesn't have extra buttons on the side.

Regardless of what kind of setup or equipment players have, though, they should definitely work with these Call of Duty: Vanguard keybinds for PC..

