Abomination in Darkest Dungeon: Stats, skills, and value analyzed

The Abomination is one of the most unique classes and among the few to have two forms in Darkest Dungeon. With each form, the Abomination changes its skillset as well as its role in the party. To master this character class, you must know how to utilize each form in combat.

The Abomination is a reflection of the dark world of Darkest Dungeon. His scars, afflictions, and bestial form show how merciless and grim this world could be. Although the character class is pretty popular among fans, it unfortunately didn’t make an appearance in the sequel, Darkest Dungeon II.

In this article, we will go through all the skills and stats of the class as well as strategies for utilizing them in combat.

The story of the Abomination

The story of a horrific tragedy

The Abomination’s story is mostly veiled in shadows. According to the in-game description, he was a prisoner who was held captive for unknown decades. In his years of captivity, he was tortured, branded, and experimented on.

One day he was given an “Eldrich Poison” that was supposed to end his suffering. But due to a twisted change of fate, the poison gave him powers instead of killing him. However, it came at a terrible price: the Eldrich poison in his veins let him change his form, allowing him to transform from a human into a nightmarish beast. While in his human form, he provides support to his allies, and in his bestial form, the Abomination becomes the scourge of his enemies.

While resting in camp, his vile blood gives him more boons - he gains resistance that makes him harder to kill. When in combat, his bestial form is a sight of terror not only for his enemies but also for himself. For each turn he spends in his monster form, he gains +6 stress.

Stats of the Abomination in Darkest Dungeon

Resolve 1 2 3 4 5 MAX HP 26 31 36 41 46 DODGE 7.5 12.5 17.5 22.5 27.5 PROT 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% SPD 7 7 8 8 9 ACC MOD +0 +0 +0 +0 +0 CRIT 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% DMG 6-11 7-13 8-15 10-18 11-2

Skills of Abomination in Darkest Dungeon

Combat Skills

Human form

Transform Effect Self Other Heroes: Stress +8 Change to mode: Beast +1 SPD (4 rds)+20% Blight Resist (4 rds)+10% DMG (3 rds)Heal 5 HP

Manacles Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Ranged -60% 95 1% Stun (90% base)





Beast's Bile Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Ranged -90% 95 2% Blight (100% base) 2 pts/rd for 3 rds -20% Blight Resist (100% base, 3 rds)





Absolution Target Heal Effect Self Self 3

Stress -7

Beast form

Transform Target Effect Self Self Other Heroes: Stress -2 Change to mode: Human -4 SPD (4 rds)

Rake Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee -50% 90 -3%

Rake: +15% DMG (4 rds)

Rage Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect

Melee +0% 85 7.5%





Slam Range Damage Accuracy Crit mod Effect Self Melee -25% 80 1% Knockback 2 (100% base) -10 DODGE (100% base, 4 rds) -2 SPD (100% base, 4 rds) Forward 1

Camping skills

Anger Management Time Cost Target Description 3 Self All Companions Self: +20 Stress All Companions: -10 Stress

Psych Up Time Cost Target Description 3 Self All Companions Self: +25% DMG (4 Battles) All Companions:If not religious: +10 StressIf religious: +20 Stress

The Quickening Time Cost Target Description 3 Self +4 SPD (4 Battles)

Eldritch Blood Time Cost Target Description 3 Self +40% Blight Resist (4 Battles) +40% Bleed Resist (4 Battles) +40% Disease Resist (4 Battles) +20% Stress (4 Battles)

Strategy for using the Abomination in Darkest Dungeon

Unleash the beast

When in human form, the Abomination only has two attacks and is restricted to positions 2 and 3. In terms of crowd control, the Mencales skill gives a good chance of stunning the enemies. In his human form, the attacks don’t do much damage but they allow the Abomination to act as a good midliner with ranged attacks. His self-heals are great for relieving stress.

To transform into his monster form, he needs to use the transform ability. It doesn’t cost any action so he can perform an attack in the same turn he transforms. In monster form, he deals high damage with his attacks but also bestows a +8 stress penalty on every companion around him. For each turn he stays in monster form, he suffers +6 stress.

To get the best out of the character, start your combat with a transform and then transform back into a human on the third turn. Use stress relievers as soon as they are available.

