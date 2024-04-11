With no fixed meta in Darkest Dungeon 2, the best party comps depend solely on locations, enemies, and each player's playstyle preferences. While some heroes in these parties are ranked higher than others, their usefulness ultimately depends on their location or zone. The builds mentioned below will work just fine through any dungeon, but note that some heroes perform better in certain regions.

Here are some of the best party comps in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Party comps in Darkest Dungeon 2 for players to try

Arbalest, Plague Doctor, Occultist, Shieldbreaker

This party comps in Darkest Dungeon 2 centers around the Shieldbreaker softening up the other squad. Plague Doctor proceeds to use Blight to destroy the backlines. The occultist relies on his dagger for additional eldritch harm. Arbalest takes out high-priority targets while providing some healing support.

Houndmaster, Jester, Flagellant, Hellion

Flagellant takes on the role of main healer while still being capable of doing significant damage. The houndmaster releases his hounds on priority targets. Hellion hacks away on the front or back lines. All while a well-built Jester assists by buffing the troops and relieving tension.

Vestal, Jester, Leper, Shieldbreaker

In this composition, Vestal focuses on healing and stunning responsibilities while Jester performs his songs to help the party by improving critical thinking and speed. Jester helps Leper with the precision he needs to cut through the front lines while Shieldbreaker does her job by destroying the entire opposing party.

Vestal, Plague Doctor, Shieldbreaker, Crusader

In this party comp, Vestal heals all your heroes, while the Plague Doctor does massive amounts of Blight damage every round. He is also skilled in blinding or pulling back the lines as appropriate. While Crusader helps defeat unholy enemies and Shieldbreaker does armor-piercing damage.

Houndmaster, Occultist, Leper, Hellion

In this party comp, Weald has a lot of healing capability, damage negation, and the ability to target any rank in the opposing party. The Occultist can use his Abyssal Artillery to attack lower ranks, while Hellion can target both the front and back lines. The Houndmaster can attack the whole opposition team. Leper with a strong build can pass the first level with trinkets like Ancestor's Signet Ring and Focus Ring.

