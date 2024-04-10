How to use a camp in Darkest Dungeon

You must camp in Darkest Dungeon to recover your Hero’s health, upgrade their skills, and strategize new survival plans according to the available resources. As you progress through the game, you will come across several horrific monsters and curses that will cripple your character. Camping is the best method to settle down, gather resources, and heal up for the remaining journey in the dungeon. You must also upgrade your character to have a better chance of surviving in the frightening dungeons.

However, camping might not be as easy as it sounds. Many players have struggled to figure out the way to set up camp in Darkest Dungeon. This guide will help you understand the method to camp in the Darkest Dungeon.

A guide to camp in Darkest Dungeon

Camping in Darkest Dungeon (Image via Steam)

Camping is only available in medium and long-sized dungeons. You must find a quiet spot or dedicated rooms that are away from danger to set up camp. The game won’t allow you to camp near battle areas. Camping is divided into two phases: Food and Skill.

Here are the steps to camp in Darkest Dungeon:

Find and collect Firewood.

Once the Firewood is collected, open your inventory and right-click on the Firewood icon. This will set up your camp in the area.

Phases of camp in Darkest Dungeon

Strategizing the camping phases will provide an advantage during battles (Image via Steam)

Food Phase

During the Food Phase, you must calculate and choose the amount of food that your squad will consume during the camp. Conserving food is essential to survive long expeditions since certain regions don't have any source of food materials. Thus, you must gather and eat strategically to have better survival chances in dungeons.

You must note the effects below to know how to conserve food:

Starve: Zero food eaten, and take 20% damage and +15 stress.

Zero food eaten, and take 20% damage and +15 stress. Half: Three foods, and have no effects.

Three foods, and have no effects. Full: Four foods and gain 10% health.

Four foods and gain 10% health. Feast: Eight foods and gain 25% additional health. It also reduces stress by 10.

Skill Phase

During the Skill Phase, you can use Camping Skills to heal your teammates, lower stress levels, and grant buffs. Similar to the Food Phase, you must use the Time Cost strategically and only in required situations.

You must know the skill classes’ effects to effectively use it to your advantage. Here are the skills:

Encourage: Reduces stress by 15% for one teammate.

Reduces stress by 15% for one teammate. Wound Care: Heal by 15% and remove target bleeding and blight effect for one teammate.

Heal by 15% and remove target bleeding and blight effect for one teammate. Pep Talk: Reduces stress damage by 15% for one teammate for the next four battles.

That concludes our guide on how to camp in Darkest Dungeon.

