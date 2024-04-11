Darkest Dungeon Sarcophagus explained

Sarcophagus is a curio in Darkest Dungeon 2 that one may come across while diving deep into the map. Such curios are very rare and unusual items that can trigger some effects when party members interact with them. Players can however choose to ignore them without having any interaction as they are not an obstacle. Whenever players do not know the potential effects of a curio or lack items that counteract them, it is recommended that they avoid any interactions with them.

This article will take a look at one such curio called the Sarcophagus in Darkest Dungeon and understand what it does in the game.

Sarcophagus in Darkest Dungeon explained

Heroes dancing on top of a Curio (Image via Red Hook Studios/YouTube-OmniPeasant)

The item in question is of historical origin and is a coffin often sculpted in stone and displayed above ground, but can be buried alternatively. The name is derived from the Greek phrase lithos sarkophagos, which means "flesh-eating stone". The term also came to refer to a specific type of limestone that was considered to swiftly expedite the decomposition of the flesh of bodies encased inside it due to the chemical qualities of the limestone.

The Sarcophagus curio in Darkest Dungeon has the following chances when interacted with:

There is a 60% chance to gain hidden treasures as loot.

There is a 20% chance that the Sarcophagus is completely empty and will drop nothing.

There is a 20% chance that the hero will gain Thanatophobia and contemplate mortality.

When the party reaches a room or section containing a curio, it can be interacted with to trigger a prompt; the curio may be inspected directly or with a provision item. Some curios provide treasure when activated. There is a predetermined pool of things that certain curios make use of, however additional loot due to low light levels is estimated individually and can be dropped by curios with extremely specialized loot drops.

Many curios have effects on individual heroes and classes in Darkest Dungeons, such as stress infliction, healing, bleeding, blighting, buffing, debuffing, or granting/removing a quirk. The afflicted hero is always the one presently chosen at the time of activation. When activating dangerous curios, it is best to choose a hero with strong resistance or one whom the bad effects may afflict without jeopardizing the expedition.

Check out our other articles on Darkest Dungeons: