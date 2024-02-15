Acheron vs Aventurine: Speculating which 5-star to pick in Honkai Star Rail

Acheron and Aventurine are limited-time upcoming 5-star characters in Honkai Star Rail. Both tread on dissimilar Paths; hence, both excel in different fields. The former follows the Path of Nihility, while the latter follows the Preservation Path. While Trailblazers are expanding their character roster with new and exciting characters, they may be wondering who to roll for in the upcoming update.

This article discusses which character Trailblazers should summon during the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based on leaks, which are highly subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Trailblazers should pick Aventurine over Acheron in Honkai Star Rail 2.1

Players should pull for Aventurine during the upcoming update (Image via HoYoverse)

During the upcoming Honkai Star Rail update, players should roll for Aventurine instead of Acheron. This should be a no-brainer for players who don’t possess a decent unit specializing in tanking abilities. Trailblazers who missed the chance to obtain Fu Xuan when her banner was available during version 1.3 can now roll for Aventurine.

Furthermore, newcomers can summon Aventurine with their Stellar Jades since all players obtain Dr Ratio for free. The latter synergizes well with Aventurine and is one of the best F2P and The Hunt characters in the title. Free-to-players struggle to keep their team alive while completing challenging activities such as Memory of Chaos.

Advantages of Aventurine over Acheron

Aventurine can provide shields that can stack to all allies.

Aventurine is built as a tank character who can deal significant damage to opponents.

Due to his kit being very versatile, Aventurine can be placed into numerous team compositions.

Advantages of Acheron over Aventurine

In terms of damage output, Acheron reigns supreme as her kit excels in dealing colossal Lightning damage.

Acheron will less likely be power crept quickly as Kafka is still an SS tier Nihility DPS character to this day.

Acheron can be used as a primary or secondary DPS character in various team compositions.

Trailblazers can pull for both 5-star units if they have enough Stellar Jades saved up. That being said, the choice of which characters to summon is primarily up to the players. They can pull for any character they desire as long as they ignore Honkai Star Rail’s constant meta shifts.

