Actingliketommy bashed for promoting G Fuel in a video “honoring” his deceased mother

Fortnite professional Tommy “Actingliketommy” Harrington posted a video “honoring” his mother.

Actingliketommy is a Fortnite eSports player who recently participated in the Trios Cash Cup from the North America West region. On 25 June 2021, the streamer announced on Twitter that his mother had passed away that morning, and thanked people for the messages of support.

My mom is dying. She’s been in hospice for a while but now she can’t speak anymore. Had to say goodbye while her husband held the phone to her ear. It was surreal. We weren’t entirely close but still… it’s a reminders that life is so short. Try to use it on love, if you can ❤️ — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) June 22, 2021

My mom passed this morning. All the support has been unreal. Thank you! Still, seems like some don’t get that not every fam is close or “perfect.” Going to do a YT vid about mom, our complicated relationship & fam so those of you in similar situations will know ur not alone ❤️‍🩹 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) June 24, 2021

In May 2021, global energy and sports drink company G Fuel signed Actingliketommy, which he announced via the following video. Regardless, the streamer has come under scrutiny for posting a G Fuel promotion as part of a tweet honoring the recent passing of his mother.

Roadside, in Wisconsin, making a video about my mom to honor her passing and in the middle of nowhere I find some @GFuelEnergy 🙏



The best way to find your future is to reconcile your past, boss…#gfuel #actingliketommyhttps://t.co/wPcAqW6uM3 pic.twitter.com/uQ2aSaTThW — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 4, 2021

Before his mother unfortunately passed away, Actingliketommy had posted on Twitter informing fans that she was sick. The streamer encouraged people to use their lives for love and thanked his fans for their support.

On 5 August 2021, the streamer teased a “video-ad” that he had shot to honor his mother’s passing.

IT'S OFFICIAL... the World's Oldest Fortnite Pro is now Sponsored by @GFuelEnergy ⚡️



WE GOING BOSS! 🚀 Use code ActingLikeTommy RIGHT NOW for 30% off: https://t.co/wPcAqVOTnt#GFuel #actingliketommy pic.twitter.com/yFk7BQurRu — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) May 5, 2021

what the fuck is this sponsorship what have i just read pic.twitter.com/78q0jddaVu — Serpent (@rip_serpent) August 5, 2021

Regardless, as can be seen, the tweet in question was not well-received by fans, who thought the post was inappropriate. People claimed that a video created to “honor” his mother’s death should not include a promotion for a company at the same time.

did actingliketommy just do a gfuel promotion whilst talking about his dead mother? — swifty ay лол Ӝ (@demonswiftyy) August 4, 2021

nigga you can not be serious — krakken (@krxkken) August 4, 2021

I was Digging My Own Mothers grave and uncovered a can of gfuel! its a miracle! pic.twitter.com/Weu3S2fNzU — dangles (@danglesfn) August 5, 2021

Lets go boss my moms dead boss drink this new gfuel flavour boss — Kreha (@krehaa_) August 4, 2021

This is disgusting. — Chronic Ayden (@AydenWrld) August 4, 2021

disgusting honestly the fact i actually liked you and actually subbed to someone that does this shit is honestly embarrassing — AVS dylcis (@dylcis) August 4, 2021

He just found a way to promote G-Fuel through his dead mother.. how does that amaze you — 🐰🥕 (@fearzyFR) August 4, 2021

A number of fans and Twitter users criticized Actingliketommy, and called the promotion “disgusting.” The streamer himself chose to respond to the criticism, and stated that the theme of the advertisement was “the journey to honor someone important.”

He hit back at the massive uproar and labeled all his fans "stupid" for criticizing him. The Fortnite Pro didn't stop there as he further lambasted them for failing to promote their own brands.

Filming on a street corner in Watertown, WI, and a car load of white teens drive by and shout the hard-r. Thanks for the reminder of why I left this place 💔 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 4, 2021

*can’t (promote ur own brands) — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 4, 2021

My mother’s death is a detail that conveys how IMPORTANT the journey is. It’s an important detail… and finding a product of a company that believes in me, out in the boonies, was a sign of how supported I feel on this journey. And it is MAGICAL. Ain’t hard to grasp — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 5, 2021

Actingliketommy also claimed that his mother’s death could be seen as evidence of how important the “journey” was, and claimed that he was lucky to find G Fuel, a company that believed in him. Regardless, hordes of Twitter users did not seem to agree with the streamer.

This video is gonna be POWERFUL! There is something amazing when u can look at someone and see all sides… without any judgement. That shit changes you, boss 🙏 — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 5, 2021

That’s art, boss. You put urself out there, vulnerable, and let the universe do its thing… — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) August 5, 2021

Actingliketommy claims to be the oldest professional Fortnite player at the age of 52. He currently has 564k followers on Twitch along with 75.9k subscribers on YouTube. The streamer also plays other games such as Valorant and Minecraft.

