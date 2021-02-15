Fortnite pro Clix sparks movement on Twitter after being handed permanent ban on Twitch

Cody "Clix" Conrad received the perma-ban hammer from Twitch a few hours back for accidentally showing a picture titled "Rons a**" on live stream.

Although the 16-year-old deleted the VOD and ended the live stream within moments of the incident, Twitch banned him for good.

Seeing Clix's suspension, his followers started a new trend called #freeclix on Twitter, and within a short span, it began trending on the microblogging platform.

Clix banned on Twitter, followers start new movement

wow i can't believe #freeclix is #1 on trending, thank you guys for the insane support and hopefully I somehow get unbanned soon 🙏 — Clix (@ClixHimself) February 15, 2021

Almost everyone on the internet who's aware of the streaming community has been supporting Clix.

They believe that he wasn't wrong and that accidents happen. The kind of treatment that the teenager Clix received was harsher than he deserved. Most feel it wasn't a punishable offense.

Really? @ClixHimself getting banned for showing an ass for 2 secs? What kinda shame filled society we living in? WE ALL GOT ONE BOSS #freeclix — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) February 15, 2021

Crazy a female can literally do anything and not get banned, but we do shit on accidents and get perma. TWITCHK #freeclix — Paryeet (@Paryeet1) February 15, 2021

Fans have pointed out the alleged double standards that Twitch seems to follow at this point. The internet believes that the streaming platform is biased towards women.

imagine banning click for something he accidentally did but then not banning females that do this #freeclix till it’s backwards pic.twitter.com/8FBij5EUE5 — Meterssss (@Meterssss) February 15, 2021

Everyone report her account because if Clix gets banned she has to go #freeclix #twitch pic.twitter.com/Z6HdzJvvdx — Gazma 父 (@Gazmalol) February 15, 2021

This isn't the first time the internet has questioned the integrity of the Amazon-owned platform.

Twitch's delayed action when it came to streamers like Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon is the reason why people are asking such questions now.

It's just ridiculous that there are double standards here. Twitch should be ashamed @Twitch 😏#freeclix — ⭕ Mr Dr D34TH 💀 (@MrDrD34TH) February 15, 2021

The #freeclix movement, which started on Twitter right after Clix got banned, has garnered a lot of traction in the past few hours, and a good number of people are talking about it.

Given the way things are going, Twitch will probably reverse the ban. The outrage in the community is huge and could, in all probability, be detrimental to the platform as a brand.

Fans and internet personalities have already started asking if Clix was considering switching to Facebook Gaming.

#freeclix Facebook gaming after this twitch ban on clix 📈📈📈📈 — Twxi (#IgniteTwxi) (@TwxiFR) February 15, 2021

Another user pointed out that he wished Mixer was still around after seeing the treatment meted out to Clix.

Fans and followers have already started making memes on the incident after seeing Clix banned from the platform.

all the clix fans that have 900k channels points heading over to twitch hq after clix ban #freeclix pic.twitter.com/xAw1z7QJRt — sam (@samfbr_) February 15, 2021

From all the reactions seen on Twitter, it's evident that the community feels that Twitch was at fault for handing Clix a ban.

And keeping in mind the support that's pouring in for the teenager, the company might as well consider reversing the suspension unless it wants its brand name to get tarnished.