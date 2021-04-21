Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Anup Mondal, aka Action Bolt, is one of the oldest Free Fire content creators on YouTube. He started creating content around the title in March 2018.

The player is known for his fantastic gameplay videos and has accumulated 638k subscribers and 45 million views. Out of this total subscription count, 35k and 5 million have been added in the last 30 days.

This article looks at Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, and other details.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt has 19894 squad matches to his name and has triumphed in 9390 of them, which equals a win rate of 47.20%. With 65448 frags, he has managed a K/D ratio of 6.23.

The YouTuber has participated in 1653 duo games and has bettered his foes in 385 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 23.29%. He has amassed 4571 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Action Bolt has played 2131 solo matches and has outplayed his foes on 318 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 14.92%. He has 4078 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.25.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt has competed in 2091 squad matches and has a win tally of 1416, approximating a win ratio of 67.71%. With a K/D ratio of 12.92, he has registered 8721 kills.

The player has 17 first-place finishes in 211 duo games, resulting in a win percentage of 8.05%. He has registered 178 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 0.92.

In addition to this, Action Bolt has been featured in 166 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 12 of them, converting to a win rate of 7.22%. He has racked up 177 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.15.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

His YouTube earnings

According to Social Blade, Action Bolt's YouTube earnings are estimated in the range of $1.3K - $20.3K. And his yearly income is approximately between $15.2K - $243.9K.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel was uploaded back in March 2018. Since then, Action Bolt has been regularly streaming and creating content around the popular battle royale title. Also, he has accumulated over 638k subscribers and more than 45 million views in total.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

