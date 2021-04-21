SK Sabir Boss vs Dyland Pros: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Dyland Proslo are among the eminent Free Fire content creators on YouTube. The former is from India and boasts 3.87 million subscribers, while the latter is from Indonesia and has amassed 14 million subscribers.

Dyland Proslo is known for his variety of videos centered around the game, while SK Sabir Boss is reputed for his gameplay. This article compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has 28735 appearances in the squad matches and has outplayed his foes in 9212 of them, equating to a win rate of 32.05%. With 100628 frags, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 5.15.

The YouTuber has contested in 3051 duo games and has a winning tally of 624, approximating a win ratio of 20.45%. In the process, he has accumulated 8327 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.43.

The internet star has played 1637 solo matches and has clinched 144, leading to a win percentage of 8.79%. He has eliminated 3331 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.23.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 322 Booyahs in 1141 matches, corresponding to a win percentage of 28.22%. He has secured 3540 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.32.

The content creator has taken part in 45 duo matches and has triumphed in 13 games, having a win ratio of 28.88%. He has 153 frags and managed a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The broadcaster has also played two solo matches and has 12 eliminations.

Dyland Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Dyland Proslo has featured in 851 squad matches and bettered his foes in 293 of them, converting to a win rate of 34.43%. He has racked up 2121 kills, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.80.

The internet star has 26 first-place finishes in 105 duo games, ensuring a win ratio of 24.76%. With a K/D ratio of 4.03, he has 318 frags.

The broadcaster has played 583 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 59, equating to a percentage of 10.12%. He has bagged 1567 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

The streamer has played three squad matches and has triumphed in a single game, which comes down to a win rate of 33.33%. He has four kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.

The content creator has also played one duo match and has four kills.

The broadcaster has played eight duo games but is yet to secure a victory. He has 22 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.75.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Dyland Proslo has the upper hand in the lifetime solo and duo matches. SK Sabir Boss has the lead in the K/D ratio in the squad games, while the former has a higher win rate.

It is not feasible to compare their ranked stats since Sabir hasn’t played many solo games, while Dyland Proslo is yet to feature in many squad and duo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

