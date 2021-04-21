Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Daddy Calling is one of the biggest names in the Indian Free Fire community. He makes videos related to the battle royale game on his YouTube channel, DADDY OFFICIAL FF.

Daddy Calling's channel currently has a subscriber count of 226k. It gained 52k subscribers in the last 30 days alone.

The content creator also has 239k followers on Instagram.

This article takes a look at Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID, stats, and other information.

Also read: GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID and stats

Daddy Calling’s Free Fire ID is 237647354

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

Daddy Calling’s lifetime stats

Daddy Calling has played 36368 squad matches and has won on 14226 occasions, making his win rate 39.11%. He has 117226 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.29.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has won 253 of the 2387 games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 10.59%. He has 3849 frags at a K/D ratio of 1.80 in this mode.

Daddy Calling has also played 3868 solo matches and has triumphed in 341 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.81%. With 7409 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.10.

Also read: How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Daddy Calling’s ranked stats

Daddy Calling has played 3097 squad games in the current ranked season and has secured 1277 victories, translating to a win rate of 41.23%. He has 10468 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.75 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 207 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 32 of them, maintaining a win rate of 15.45%. With a K/D ratio of 2.46, he has 431 kills in these matches.

Daddy Calling has played 477 ranked solo games and has 42 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.80%. He has 630 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.45 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Earnings of Daddy Calling (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, Daddy Calling’s estimated monthly earnings are between $212 and $3.4K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are said to be in the range of $2.5K and $40.6K.

Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel

Advertisement

The first video on Daddy Calling’s YouTube channel, DADDY OFFICIAL FF, was posted in June 2020. He has uploaded 21 videos in the last year and has garnered 3.97 million views.

Daddy Calling’s channel is placed 18139th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to check it out.

Daddy Calling’s social media handles

To visit Daddy Calling’s Instagram handle, click here.

Also read: Skylord’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more