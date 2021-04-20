GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

GW Manish is a Free Fire content creator from India. He regularly uploads videos related to the battle royale title on YouTube.

GW Manish has garnered 172k subscribers and 25.86 million views on his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. At the time of writing, he has 917k total subscribers on the platform.

This article takes a look at GW Manish’s Free Fire ID, stats, earnings, rank, and more.

Also read: How to get KO Night Shock outfit and free parachute skin in Free Fire

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID and stats

GW Manish’s Free Fire ID is 663844446.

Advertisement

Lifetime stats

GW Manish’s lifetime stats

GW Manish has played 4146 squad matches and has triumphed in 549 of them, making his win rate 13.24%. He has 8870 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.47.

When it comes to the duo mode, the content creator has played 3901 duo matches and has 363 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 9.30%. He has killed 8355 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.36 in this mode.

GW Manish has also played 1339 solo games and has 61 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 4.55%. With 2117 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 1.66.

Advertisement

Also read: How to play Free Fire on PC using emulators like Bilash Gaming

Ranked stats

GW Manish’s ranked stats

GW Manish has played 129 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 18 occasions, translating to a win rate of 13.95%. He has 392 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.53 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 57 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 10 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.54%. With a K/D ratio of 3.85, he has 181 frags in these matches.

GW Manish has played 2 ranked solo games but is yet to secure a win or a kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Garena Free Fire.

Earnings

Advertisement

GW Manish's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, GW Manish's estimated monthly earnings are between $6.5K and $103.5K. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings range from $77.6K to $1.2 million.

GW Manish’s YouTube channel and rank

The oldest video on GW Manish's YouTube channel was posted in November 2019. He currently has 337 videos on his channel, with over 93 million views combined.

GW Manish's YouTube channel is ranked 4444th in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Players can click here to check it out.

GW Manish’s social media handles

To view GW Manish’s Instagram profile, click here.

Also read: Skylord’s Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more