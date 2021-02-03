Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio receive nominations at The Kid's Choice Awards: Here's how fans can vote

Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio have an opportunity to be slimed at this year's Kid's Choice Awards.

CHARLI'S REACTION REALIZING THAT IS ON KIDS CHOICE AWARD HAHAHA @charlidamelio pic.twitter.com/k4vKTmnuBH — theo & ash 🍒 (@countgdaysrdg) February 3, 2021

Kenan Tompson, a former Nickelodeon star and current SNL star, is coming back to host this year's Kids Choice Awards. Last year's winners included Sssniper Wolf, Jojo Siwa, and Jules LeBlanc. This year, Jojo Siwa is up for the same award, but this time, against Addison Rae and Charli D'Amelio.

Guess what!!! I’m hosting this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards on @Nickelodeon! Bring on the slime!!!!!! 🤣🙌🏾😂 See you on Saturday, March 13! #KCA #KidsChoiceAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/zvFWaL75qI — Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson) February 2, 2021

The official website for The Kid's Choice Awards is here. Anyone interested can go into the site and look at the nominees and pick their favorite star. Before heading to the website to vote for their favorite, fans are encouraged to take a look at the list of nominees for both the male and female stars.

The choices for Favorite Female Social Star are:

Charli D’Amelio

Addison Rae

Emma Chamberlain

GamerGirl

Jojo Siwa

Maddie Ziegler

The choices for Favorite Male Social Star are:

James Charles

Ninja

Jason Derulo

MrBeast

David Dobrik

Ryan’s World

— RETWEET —



charli has been nominated in the 2021 @Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards in the category Favorite Female Social Star

vote at https://t.co/0tYHvqS7BV or

vote on Twitter using these hashtags👇#KCA #KCA2021 #CharliDamelio pic.twitter.com/GRuQxPHHQQ — charli updates (@chvrliupdates) February 2, 2021

Fans of Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae can now see who is more popular among the two. It is not often that TikTokers can have an entire popular survey to see who is more liked between the two.

Addison Rae is very happy to be nominated

Addison made sure to tweet out her pleasure, after learning that she has been nominated for a Kid's Choice Award.

kids choice awards nomination whattttttt I love you all endlessly — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) February 3, 2021

Addison also received a huge influx of comments and likes from her fanbase. She has been known to branch out of her TikTok world, and fans of streamers like Karl Jacobs are also showing her support.

Addison Rae I want a blimp — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 3, 2021

In the eyes of many, Addison might be a clear winner just from how diverse her following is, but others still consider Charli to be TikTok's queen. How this will play out will be very interesting for many who follow the two influencers.

