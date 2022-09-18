Adept claims Ice Poseidon was not the reason for her breakup with xQc

Sammy “Adept” and Felix “xQc” have become the center of Twitch streamer drama ever since their breakup came out in the open on September 15. Sammy's split with xQc was something she wanted to keep private, but the whole issue has wound up becoming public knowledge.

As a result, it has been discussed by many streamers, such as Mizkif and Kai Cenat. However, a September 17 clip from Sammy featured her watching and responding to an Adin Ross stream. In the clip, Adept notices Adin Ross talking about her split with xQc, with former Twitch streamer Ice Poseidon on the screen.

The Twitch streamer would refute this, clarifying that Ice Poseidon had nothing to do with her and xQc breaking up. She said:

“This is not why we broke up.”

Ice Poseidon was not to blame for xQc and Adept’s breakup

Adept and xQc’s breakup continues to be the talking point when it comes to drama on Twitch and across social media. Everyone has an opinion, and this includes Twitch streamers like Adin Ross. Sammy watched Adin Ross' September 17 livestream, which, according to Sammy, had an image of Ice Poseidon up.

“He’s saying this is why we broke up! He’s showing Ice Poseidon on his stream, with me and Ice Poseidon, and this is why they broke up.”

The implication is that the drama between the three led to the breakup, but according to Sammy, this is simply not true. While there was a video of Adept twerking on Ice Poseidon, she was adamant that that was not the reason they broke up.

“That is not why we broke up. I can’t believe he’s showing that.”

She originally wanted the breakup to be a private affair, but xQc recently revealed the story live on stream. Both sides have aired their thoughts on the situation, as have several other streamers. With that in mind, at least Adept has clarified that it was not because of the Ice Poseidon situation.

Reddit has mixed opinions on the xQc and Adept situation

It didn’t take long for the LivestreamFails subreddit to speak their minds about this particular situation. Some users wrote that “All roads lead to Ice Poseidon” because no matter what, the disgraced streamer still manages to come back and become relevant to the conversation.

A once-popular streamer, Ice Poseidon is now known for having scammed $500,000 from his fans. He was later permanently banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

Others find the entire situation to be ridiculous and comical. One user seemed to call Sammy hypocritical for telling xQc to stop talking about the breakup before "booting up her stream" to discuss it.

One Redditor said he went to Sammy’s stream while this was happening, and for the most part, she was painting and relaxing. According to them, the breakup wasn’t the stream’s focal point.

The Reddit thread had many negative and toxic comments aimed at Adept, which another user called out.

No matter which side people on Reddit stand on, they seem to be united on one fact: they are enjoying the drama that is currently going on between the two streamers.

The drama between the two streamers is unlikely to stop being a topic of discussion, though both content creators have asked their audiences not to heap hate on the other person and to keep things civil.

