Andrew Tate calls out xQc again, plays video of Adept twerking on Ice Poseidon on stream

The feud between Andrew Tate and Felix "xQc" continues to roll on, with the former continuing to take shots at the ex-Overwatch player's masculinity and manhood.

The kickboxer and TikTok influencer turned Twitch streamer seems intent on prolonging his argument with xQc, after initially refusing to argue with him and leaving their Discord call.

The "King of Toxic Masculinity" attacked xQc's manhood, using a video of the streamer's ex-girlfriend twerking on another man for a music video. In the video, Sam "Adept" is seen dancing on top of a bed with YouTuber Paul "Ice Poseidon." Tate stated that he would never allow a girl he was dating to do such a thing, saying it was disrespectful:

"I don't think that was a respectful way for a girlfriend to act if she was with me."

Andrew Tate calls out xQc over video of Adept twerking

The controversial social media influencer first got into contact with xQc in a Discord call with fellow streamers Adin Ross, LosPollosTV and Trainwreck. During the call, the streamers had a debate about relationships and women, with Tate sharing some of his regressive and antiquated views on the latter.

In one of his takes during the discussion, the kickboxer stated that he wouldn't permit women in relationships to enter clubs or bars because other men would try to steal them:

"The fact is it is irresponsible for me to put her in a scenario where people will attempt it."

xQc gave him pushback on the argument, saying that he was arguing as if women were cars or some other form of property that was passively waiting to be stolen. The infamous personality retorted:

"It doesn't make sense in the real world. Because you don't park your f****** girl on the curb at the club. They move, they talk, they do s***."

The argument continued, going through several different hypothetical scenarios before Tate eventually decided to leave the Discord call. Since then, Andrew Tate has made his own Twitch account, tatespeech, and has continued to drum up controversy between himself and xQc.

On stream, Tate played a video of xQc's ex-girlfriend Adept twerking on YouTuber Ice Poseidon for a music video they shot while on livestream. xQc was in the room during the video in question, stating beforehand that he had no problem with her twerking for the video.

Andrew Tate offers training courses for men on "male-female interactions" on his website. He subsequently told xQc over his stream that the point he tried to make was about being respected:

"I try and teach men to level themselves up, be confident, be strong..."

Andrew Tate doesn't seem to be a fan of xQc or vice versa, and it's yet to be seen if or when the streamer will respond to this latest jibe.

Fans react to Andrew Tate calling out xQc and Adept

Many viewers on r/LivestreamFail seem unhappy that Tate is sticking around on Twitch and beefing with one of its most popular streamers. Some called for him to be banned from the platform.

It is worth noting that Tate's views on women have gotten him banned from other platforms, most notably Twitter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far