"This is actual cringe" - Adept reacts to xQc speaking about their break-up, believes he's "manipulating" others

American Twitch star Sam "Adept" has spoken up against her former boyfriend Felix "xQc" and accused him of manipulating his audience.

Although the pair started their relationship in 2019, it wasn't until March 2021 that they officially confirmed it. They have, however, parted ways after Felix announced their break-up on August 7, 2021.

This recent issue came about because xQc was seen commenting on their break-up in a recent stream. Reacting to the statements, Sam responded by implying that it was a ploy to play the victim. She said:

"This is actual cringe."

Adept calls out xQc for compromising her privacy

In a stream uploaded earlier today, the Felix was seen speaking about his break-up with his then-girlfriend, Sam. According to the streamer, he was compelled to choose between Adept and his family. In the clip, he said:

"I had to make a choice, I was cornered into choosing between family and Sammy. And unfortunately, what happened is that, I cannot just 'choose' family, cause that's just, I don't know, saying it was my fault."

He further stated that "nobody" was wrong in the situation. According to Felix, Sam was acting on natural instincts. He added that the situation was "unrepairable" and "unfixable" at the end.

Reacting to xQc's take on their relationship, Adept said:

"Yeah, of course he's only saying nice things about me to f**king manipulate everyone. Like, I get that."

(Timestamp: 3:49:51)

She further continued and spoke about how Felix had gone against her wishes by speaking about their relationship:

"I don't know why he feels like he needs to announce things. I asked him to give me a moment of privacy so that y'all didn't do exactly what the f**k all of you are doing right now... And he decided to go against all my wishes and do whatever the f**k he wanted to do, whenever the f**k he wanted to do it, so...What's new I guess?"

She concluded her statement by saying that his explanation didn't matter anymore, even if Felix had inadvertently revealed details of their break-up.

Fans react to the drama

Fans have shared their reaction to the entire drama between xQc and Adept in the comments section. The clip was shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it garnered a lot of remarks.

Here are some of the comments that were made in response to Adept's reaction:

It is unclear if xQc will respond to the reply issued by his ex-girlfriend. Considering the way they talked about the end of their relationship in recent streams, it is highly likely that the duo are not on any talking terms at the moment.

