Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update: New events, Modifiers, and more

Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update will be available soon with many new events, Modifiers, Sigils, and more. Yostar announced the server maintenance schedule on their official X handle, which begins on January 8 at 11:00 PM and ends on January 9, 2024, at 5:00 AM UTC-7. Admins can get various in-game items for free through a new sign-in event and a new Modifier by completing missions.

After the update, Admins can also purchase multiple new outfits, 5-star Functors, and more at the in-game shop. Yostar has increased the player’s maximum in-game level cap from 80 to 90.

With that said, this article provides details of all upcoming content in the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update.

Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong event story and other side events

A tweet on Aether Gazer's official X handle announcing the Crepuscular Cloudsong event update. (Image via X)

After the Aether Gazer Dreams Undreamed event wraps up, Admins can look forward to playing the new Chapter 13, Crepuscular Cloudsong. Aether Gazer’s Crepuscular Cloudsong event starts from January 9 to February 19, 2024.

This event runs in two phases, with the first phase beginning after the update and ending on January 29, 2024. The second phase starts after the first ends and lasts till February 19, 2024. Admins must reach level 30 or above to access the new chapter.

The story revolves around Admin and Ver visiting Xu Heng for a seemingly simple treasure hunt. However, they get caught up in the long-brewing conspiracy. Admins can get 750 Shifted Stars as a first-time clearance reward from the event.

They can access the new chapter’s Normal stages without clearing previous ones during the event period. However, one must clear all preceding stages to unlock Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong after the event concludes.

Here are the details of all other side events:

Limited-Time Sign-in: Players can log into the app daily during the event period and get freebies daily. They can accumulate up to 3 Coolant (L, 2000 Ain Soph coin, 10 Sigil Core, 20 Spirit Extract T4, 20 Function Factor T1, and 200 Shifted Stars.

Xu Heng Celebration: Admins can complete four missions during the event till February 6, 2024, and get a new S Modifier Tenblaze-Jinwu.

Xu Heng Giveaway: Admins can get Butterfly on Plum Blossom by Scanning during the event. They can exchange Butterfly on Plum Blossom for Drowsie - Oneiroi’s outfit: The Nanke Dream and other in-game items.

Anomaly Control: This event will be available till February 6, 2024, and unlocks after completing the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong. Admins must neutralize Visbane’s threat on the Tian Lu Traders’ trade route. The Anomaly Control event rewards Tian Lu Vouchers, which players can exchange at Tian Lu firm for various in-game items. Tian Lu firm opens on January 9 and closes on February 13, 2024.

Everflowing Melody: The event will be available from January 23 to February 13, 2024. The event has eight stages, available in Normal and Hard mode. Players must tap or hold the zones depending on the note type when the falling note hits the judgment line to complete a stage. It rewards 400 Shifted Stars, 5 Sigil Module T3, and 5 Polymerized Function Crystal.

Character Trials event: Character Trials for two new Modifiers, Tenblaze - Jinwu and Untainted Heart - Lingguang, will be available from January 9 to January 29. Modifiers Thundertusk - Kali, Ailuros - Bastet, and Radian Feather - Hera will also be available in the Character Trials.

New Modifiers in Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update

Untainted Heart - Lingguang will debut through the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong story event. (Image via Yostar)

S-Grade Aether Gazer Modifiers: Untainted Heart-Lingguang and Tenblaze-Jinwu will debut through the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update.

Untainted Heart-Lingguang will be available on Vermilion Flame Precise Scan. The banner goes live from January 9 to January 29, 2024. She will have a boosted drop rate with A-Grade Modifiers: Thundertusk - Kali, Ailuros - Bastet, and Radiant Feather - Hera. This S Modifier will be available in Precise Scans in future updates.

Tenblaze Jinwu will be available for free by completing missions in the Xu Heng Celebration event. (Image via Yostar)

Tenblaze: Jinwu will be available on Modifier Resonance Regular Scan at a boosted drop rate. Her banner goes live from January 9 to January 29, 2024. She can also be obtained from the Vermilion Flame Precise Scan and Xu Heng Celebration event. This S Modifier will be available in Precise and Modifier Resonance Regular Scans in future updates.

New Ultimate Skillchain, Vermilion Sunrise, and AI Chips will also be available for the debut Modifiers. Two new 5-star Otherworlder Functors, Huang for Untainted Heart-Lingguang and Bifang for Tenblaze Jinwu, will also be available after the update.

New content in Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update

Here are other new content upcoming in Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update:

New Sigils: Immortal Blackbird (3-set effects and Primordial Sun (3-set effects will be available in the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update.

Synergy Track: Players can activate Modifiers’ Synergy systems using Operation Records in Synergy Track.

Access Key Synergy System: The system will be available for New Pact-Verthandi, Shinku-Buzenbo Tengu, and Ryugiri-Kagutsuchi Modifiers.

New Furniture: Xu Heng-themed furniture set Misty Hideaway will be available to purchase at the Flaneuring Shop.

Perilous Charm: This is the new gameplay debuting in the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update. Swarms of Visbanes emerge from the hole at a high-energy test site built by CORG after it exploded. Admins must dispatch Modifiers in their Aether Gazer squad, obliterate Visbanes, and stop the hole from expanding further. Players must reach Level 60 or above to access the Perilous Charm.

Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update: New items in the Shop

New Outfit Lantern of Lethe for Puppet Master - Hades in Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update. (Image via Yostar)

Two new outfits, Lantern of Lethe for Puppet Master - Hades and The Nanke Dream for Drowsie Oneiroi, will debut in the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update. Lantern of Lethe and its trial stage will be available from January 9 to January 29. On the other hand, The Nanke Dream and its trial stage will be available from January 9 to February 19.

The following 5-star Functors will also be available in the Co-op shop:

Herald - Dinah for Tidal Song - Poseidon

Herald - Ptolemy for The Glare - Apollo

Herald - Ganymede for Radiant Feather - Hera

Synchronic - Gwyllgi for Airgetlam - Nuadha

Elf - Elwing for Dark Mistletoe - Hodur

Shikigami - Itsumade for Sakubo - Tsukuyomi

Players can also buy a new Swag Bag item in the shop. After purchasing, they can get freebies by logging into the app daily. One can also get extra rewards after reaching a specific number of login days.

A new Cooperation Contract will also be available to purchase from January 9 to February 19. It will remain valid for the same period, and players can obtain various rewards by completing multiple tasks. Unlocking Advanced Contract and upgrading it to level 30 grants a 5-star universal Factor of their choice.