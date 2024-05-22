Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update: New Modifier, Chapter, events, and more

Yostar Games has launched a new Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update on May 21, 2024. The update marks the title’s first anniversary, and the developers have prepared many new events for the celebration. A new S-rank Modifier, story chapter, multiple sign-in events, ultimate skill chains, and more are some fresh content players can experience in the latest update.

A new Custom Scan event, where one can select an S-rank Modifier for an increased drop rate, is also live. This article goves over the content in the Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update.

Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update: New Modifier

Flower of Yomi Izanami debuted in the Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update. (Image via Yostar Games)

A new S-rank Modifier, Flower of Yomi - Izanami, debuted in the Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update. She is available to pull on the Wisps of Dreams Precise Scan and Anchored Precise Scan at a boosted drop rate. The banner will be live till June 18, 2024.

Izanami is a Meele/Rage Modifier specializing in dealing Ice damage. Comet R4Y - Zenkibo Tengu, Thunderstuck - Kali and Sakubo Tsukuyomi will also enjoy an increased drop rate on the banner.

Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update: New Chapter

A new Chapter 17, Karasugo Imbroglio Part I, is available in the Aether Gazer’s latest update. Players can play the new chapter without clearing the previous ones until the event ends on July 8, 2024. After the event, they must clear all previous chapters to play Karasugo Imbroglio.

The new chapter also features sub-events that reward various in-game items. Here are the details:

Karasugo Strange Tales: It is a sub-event that will be available till June 18, 2024. Players can earn Shifted Rewards and Messages by completing levels in Keep Away and No Way Out. The latter will also produce limited-time Sigils from former events.

Intelligence Hub: It is another sub-event that will be available till June 18, 2024. Players can exchange Messages earned from the Karasugo Strange Tales for various items, such as Black Cat Candleholder, Castle Fence, Cobweb Carpet, Calibration Component, and more.

Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio Update: New Events

Custom Scan event lets players choose one from a pool of 25 Modifiers for a Rate-Up. (Image via Yostar)

Here are the details of new events in the latest Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update:

Anniversary Sign-In: Players can get up to 10 Precise Scan Vouchers by logging in till June 18, 2024.

Limited-Time Sign-In: Players can get Coolants, Sigil Core, Spirit Extract T4, Function Factor, Shifter Star, and Outfit Voucher by logging into the game daily till June 18, 2024.

Limited Training: One can complete growth missions and achieve Daily Mission Rating requirements to get Proof of Trials till June 4, 2024. Players can get Calibration Component, Sigil Module T3, Polymerized Function Crystal, and Reconstructor by accumulating the Proof of Trials.

Boxed Memories: This event will be available till June 10, 2024. Admins can play various levels with specified Aether Gazer characters and destroy the boxes to earn scores. Upon achieving a specific score standard, players can earn Shifted Star, Reconstructor, Spirit Extract T4, Karasugo Senba, Unknown Future, and more as rewards.

Mirrors and Illusions: This event's Normal and Hard mode will be available till June 18, 2024. Players must use Flower of Yomi - Izanami to complete various levels and defeat the final boss. It gives Shifted Star and Sigil Module T3 as rewards.

Oukawa Outing: In this event, which will be live until June 18, 2024, players can invite Modifiers to an outing. The event will trigger different storylines, and watching them gives 10 chances in Wisps of Dreams Precise Scan.

Between Life & Death: It will be available till May 28, 2024. This event rewards players with Shifted Star, Sigil Module T3, Spirit Extract T4, and Reconstructor for collecting Jigsaw pieces.

Imago Nightmare: A new iteration of Imago Nightmare will be available in three rounds till July 1, 2024. The first round ends on June 3, the second round will be live from June 3 to June 17, and the third round will begin on June 17 and end on July 1, 2024. Players can get Shifted Stars and Sigil Module T3 by completing one round.

Custom Scan: The event will be available until June 18, 2024. Players can select one from the pool of 25 Modifiers in Aether Gazer to increase their drop rate exponentially. Admins can switch the Modifiers up to five times in the Custom Scan. Note that the number of pulls already done won’t reset after changing the Modifier for Rate-Up.

More new content in Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update

New Outfit, Higanbana for Izanami is available in the Aether Gazer Kursosaga Imbroglio update. (Image via Yostar Games)

Here is the list of other new content in Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update:

Ultimate Skillchain: Winter of Yomi for Flower of Yomi - Izanami and So-ei Kuramitsuha.

Sigil: The Boundary of No Return is the new Sigil that increases Ice damage and Non-DoT Crit damage of Ice attacks.

Exclusive Functor: 5-star Functor Shikigami - Higanookamudumi is available in the latest Aether Gazer Karasugo Imbroglio update. The recommended Modifier for the Functor is Flower of Yomi - Izanami.

Additionally, new outfits, Higanbana for Izanami, Personal Care Time for Kuninotokotachi, and The Reanimated for Lingguang, are available in the Outfit Shop for a limited time.

