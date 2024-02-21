Is Aether Gazer worth playing in 2024?

Aether Gazer is an action RPG title developed by Yostar Games. Released globally on May 23, 2023, the title has a 4.1-star rating on the Google Play Store and has accumulated over a million downloads as of writing. Players take the role of an Administrator and build a squad of three Modifiers (in-game characters) to fight against evil computer viruses called Visbanes.

This gacha title offers a fast-paced action combat system with eye-pleasing animations and incredibly polished graphics. One can also indulge in various game modes, with some offering a roguelike gameplay experience.

This article briefly overviews Aether Gazer, helping all gacha fans decide whether it's a worthwhile pick for 2024.

Should you play Aether Gazer in 2024?

Aether Gazer sees regular updates from Yostar, offering new content, Modifiers, and more with each patch. The version 2.1 update, A Night Falls Red, introduced a new S-rank Modifier, TaiYi - Gengchen. With regular updates and several game modes, you have plenty to do.

However, is it worth trying in 2024? In short, yes. Aether Gazer is a fast-paced, action-based title with jaw-dropping visuals. Gacha fans who love these elements will surely enjoy the sci-fi world created by Yostar.

So, let’s look at the game’s outstanding aspects to see whether it can be your cup of tea.

Visuals

The game is a visual treat; character designs, skills animations, and overall graphics are all top-notch, even for mobile devices. All characters have unique dash animations, and one cannot help but be amazed seeing the Ultimate Skill Chain (Team’s Ultimate Skill) play on their handhelds.

The well-designed characters can make you love them and pick your favorites. Aether Gazer’s story’s cutscenes have top-notch English voice acting till the Crepuscular Cloudsong update. However, the developers decided to stop dubbing the voice into English after the update, which might be off-putting for some.

Regardless, what you see in this gacha title will keep you wanting more.

Combat system

Gacha gamers might find Aether Gazer’s combat mechanics similar to that of Honkai Impact 3rd and Punishing Gray Raven. However, this gacha title has an easy-to-understand combat system. All characters can perform a Dodge and use Normal, Ultimate, and charged skills (which are unique to each Modifier and have a cooldown period).

You can also execute a Team Ultimate Skill, where all Modifiers in your team will combine their forces and cast the Ultimate together, dealing massive damage.

You create a squad of three Modifiers and control only one during the battle. AI controls the other two; however, you can use all characters' Ultimate Skills by tapping their portrait on the right side of the screen.

The enemy also enters a Modified Mode by taking some damage. In Modified Mode, enemies slow down, enabling you to deal extra damage than in normal mode.

Your team gets Combat or Modified Mode bonuses by deploying Aether Gazer Modifiers from the same faction. There are five factions: Shinou, Yggdrasill, Olympus, Nile, and Asterim.

The combat in this action title is fun and easy; you can learn them quickly. And when the characters execute their moves, it is an outstanding visual feast.

Gacha system

An in-game screenshot of Aether Gazer's in-game gacha interface. (Image via Yostar)

Aether Gazer’s in-game gacha system is called Scan, offering three types: Precise, Regular, and Functor. The Precise Scan features the debut character and Functor, Regular Scan is permanent, which grants Functor and Modifiers, and Functor Scan offers Functors, which are in-game equipment that provides extra bonuses to Modifiers.

Modifiers come in various ranks, from the lowest B and A to the highest S-rank. The probability of obtaining S-rank Modifiers is 1.60%, A-rank is 7.80%, and B-rank is 6%. On the other hand, Functors come in varying rarities, from the highest 5-star and 4-star to the lowest 3-star. The probability of obtaining 5-star Functors is 1.60%, 4-star is 11.08%, and 3-star is 87.32% on all banners.

The gacha rates might be less generous, but the game's beauty is you can clear all story content with only low-grade Modifiers. Additionally, the Scans grant an A-grade or higher Modifier for every 10 Scans and an S-grade modifier for every 70.

Aether Gazer looks and plays fabulously, and you don’t have to worry about pulling higher-rank Modifiers to enjoy the game. Additionally, there are multiple game modes to enjoy. It offers six farming stages: Coin Commission, Simulation Battle, Factor Collection, Depth Prospecting, Extreme Extraction, and Lost Vestiges.

The Challenges offers six game modes: Hazard Zone Clearing, Recurring Dream, Perilous Chasm Dimensional Variable, Causality Survey, and Past Grudges. The title also gets regular updates, introducing new content and Modifiers monthly.

Aether Gazer offers much to keep you engaged, excellent graphics to awe you, and Modifiers to fall in love with. If you love action RPGs, try this title and transform your 2024 into a beautiful sci-fi year.