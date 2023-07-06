AEW Fight Forever - All trophies available in the game

AEW Fight Forever is live, and that means it’s time to hunt trophies. There are 39 of them in the game, provided you’re playing on a platform that permits this. Unfortunately, that means Nintendo Switch users cannot collect these. However, if you’re on the PlayStation, Xbox, or PC platforms, these are right up your alley. Some of these are incredibly challenging, however.

If you want to know what the requirements for each AEW Fight Forever trophy are, look no further. We’ll also cover if you need to compete online for any of them, and if there are secret achievements to look out for.

All Trophies in AEW Fight Forever

Some trophies are harder than others to unlock in AEW Fight Forever. As is tradition, the PlayStation version has an extra trophy, for those who unlock all 38. That Platinum Trophy is called "All Trophies Earned" in this game.

Though AEW Fight Forever has an online component, you are not required to play any matches against real players in order to get trophies in this game. In fact, most of the trophies require you to play specific modes, against computer-controlled opponents.

Many trophies require you to use specific skills, which are available in the Road to Elite mode, or on specific wrestlers - such as Sloth Style on Orange Cassidy.

In addition, one of these AEW Fight Forever achievements goes hand-in-hand with character unlocks. King of Harts requires you to complete 100 Exhibition matches, which is what you need to do to unlock Owen Hart.

All Elite Trophies

All Trophies Earned: Earn all trophies (PSN Platinum)

First Win: Defeat a COM opponent for the first time in Exhibition

Off the Guardrail!: Using the Guardrail Dive Offense Skill, land 3 dives from the guardrails in a match

Nice Catch!: Using the Anti-Air Defense Skill, catch a dive attack

Smooth Footwork: Using the Kip-Up skill, recover from the ground 5 times in a match

Finisher Thief: Using the Gimmick Infringement skill, win a match using the opponent's finisher

DANGER: Contents Under Pressure!: Attack an opponent using a barbed wire bat in a Lights Out Match in Exhibition

KABOOM!: Trigger 3 rope explosions on an opponent during an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match in Exhibition

Belt Collector: Hold a title match in Exhibition and win a belt from a COM Champion

Full Course Beatdown: Win a Singles Match after hitting the opponent with a signature and finisher

Who Needs Hands?: Using the Sloth Style, win a match by pinfall with hands in pocket

Dexterous Dervish: Using the Desperation Impulse skill, win a match with a roll-through move

4-Way Dominator: Win a 4-Way Match with all COM opponents on Hard difficulty or higher in Exhibition

Ring Cleaner: Put 10 wrestlers over the top rope in a Casino Battle Royale Match against all COM opponents

Adept Flyer: Using the Springboard Offense skill, land 5 springboard attacks in a match

Fearless Rocket: Using the Tope Offense skill, land 2 tope suicida attacks in a match

Rope Wizard: Using the Rebound Recoil Attack skill, land 2 recoil attacks in a match

All Shall Cower Before Me: Defeat a COM opponent by submission in Exhibition

Watch Your Footing!: Push over a ladder an opponent is on to knock that opponent down in a Ladder Match

Equal Opportunity Player: Play through a match with at least 50 AEW Wrestlers

Beat the Best: Defeat a COM opponent on ELITE difficulty in a Singles Match in Exhibition

The King of Harts: Complete 100 total Singles matches in Exhibition

No Feat Too Large: Complete at least 30 challenges

E-Shopper: Make a purchase using AEW Cash

On The Road to Elite: Complete Road to Elite

Welcome to the Elite!: Earn the AEW World Championship while playing Road to Elite

Livin' the Wrestler's Life: Complete Road to Elite 10 times

Hall-of-Famer: Earn a career grade of A+ in Road to Elite

Shirt Collector: Earn all t-shirts that can be earned in Road to Elite

Food Critic: Select DIning 16 times in a single play-through in Road to Elite

Train to the Max: Perform 30 or more successful Intense Trainings during a single play-through of Road to Elite

Triple Crown: Hold 3 titles simultaneously in Road to Elite

Casual Gamer: Win a minigame within Road to Elite

Professional Gamer: Play through 5 different minigames

Making Their Debut…: Create a Custom Wrestler and complete a Singles Match using them

Arena Architect: Create a Custom Arena and complete a match using it

Promising New Team: Create a Custom Team that includes a Custom Wrestler, and complete a Tag Match using it

While there are no PVP trophies for AEW Fight Forever, and only two involving particular difficulty settings, there is one secret trophy. This one may be the hardest in the entire game, demanding a 7-star match evaluation against a computer opponent in the Exhibition Mode.

These AEW Fight Forever achievements could take a significant amount of time to unlock, depending on your skill, and how much time you invest in Road to Elite. Most of the trophies in the game can be found there.

AEW Fight Forever is now available on a wide variety of platforms and brings together all the exciting action of All Elite Wrestling in a digital format. You can read our review of the game here.

