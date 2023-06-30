AEW Fight Forever settings you need to change before playing

After the announcement in November 2020, All Elite Wrestling's first official licensed video game, AEW Fight Forever, was released on June 29, 2023. Published by THQ Nordic, it's available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game is less of a wrestling simulator and more of an unconventional fighting experience.

It's always a daunting task to get the best game settings in a wrestling game, especially in a completely new one. Therefore, this article provides some of the best settings to change in AEW Fight Forever to improve the fighting experience in wrestling matches.

Best AEW Fight Forever settings: Display settings, Audio settings, and more

Display

Window mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : Your preference

: Your preference V-Synch : On

: On Shadow : Medium

: Medium Anti-Aliasing : Medium

: Medium Textures : Medium

: Medium Post Processing: Medium

Audio

Master volume : 100

: 100 Sound effects : 100

: 100 Crowd : 100

: 100 Voices : 100

: 100 Ring announcements : 100

: 100 Entrance and victory music : 100

: 100 Menu jukebox : 100

: 100 Offline game jukebox : 50

: 50 Online game jukebox: 20

The audio settings on AEW Fight Forever are entirely based on personal preference. Hence, make sure to tweak all of the settings to your liking.

Region

Match-making region : Your preference

: Your preference Display language : Your preference

: Your preference Units: Your preference

Match

Blood : On (switch this off if you don't prefer it)

: On (switch this off if you don't prefer it) Difficulty : Normal

: Normal Entrance guide : On (It enables you to see the Pyro prompts and effects during entrances)

: On (It enables you to see the Pyro prompts and effects during entrances) Guide HUD : On (signatures or finishers are shown when available)

: On (signatures or finishers are shown when available) Player indicator : On (indicates when you successfully counter and make tags)

: On (indicates when you successfully counter and make tags) Gameplay assist effects : Off

: Off Reduce camera shaking : Off

: Off Referee: Aubrey Edwards or Rick Knox

There are four levels in AEW Fight Forever: Easy, Normal, Hard, and Elite. Players can unlock Elite after finishing the Road to Elite mode. It's recommended to start on Easy or Normal.

However, when you're pretty comfortable with the mechanics and all the other shenanigans, it's intriguing and fun to play on Hard and Elite difficulty.

Controller Menu Commands

Quick skip loading screens : On

: On Manual targeting : On

: On Casual mode : Off

: Off Easy countering: On

Enabling Manual targeting is quite viable when playing tag team matches. It allows you to have efficient control and manage multiple wrestlers or managers with a single button.

Furthermore, switching off the Casual mode can help you manually use a wrestler's preferred move without the AI choosing it. If turned on, it randomizes your movements, so you don't keep seeing the same move when pressing the same button.

The AEW Fight Forever menu also includes a Jukebox where you can customize a playlist of the tracks. Furthermore, on the Edit Profile option, you can customize your profile with the various badges. It includes an option to customize your icon and add decals to weapons so that you can personalize them.

