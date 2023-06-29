AEW Fight Forever: All hidden wrestlers and how to unlock them

AEW Fight Forever brings back the tradition of unlocking hidden wrestlers for players to uncover. It’s always interesting to see how this is done, as the degree of difficulty for the All Elite Wrestling video game varies as per the character. Some of these can be unlocked by spending in-game cash. Others require an intense number of victories or complex win-loss records.

This article lists every hidden wrestler currently known in AEW Fight Forever and how to unlock them. The numbers could change if more characters are discovered in the future.

How to unlock all hidden wrestlers in AEW Fight Forever

The hidden wrestlers in the game include the following:

“The Exalted One” Brodie Lee

Owen Hart

Cody Rhodes

Aubrey Edwards

Paul Wight

1) “The Exalted One” Brodie Lee

This hidden wrestler in AEW Fight Forever can be unlocked by losing the Casino Battle Royale as quickly as possible. From there, you must win all of your next matches, including claiming the tag belts. Then, you will end up betraying your partner.

In the next storyline block of AEW Fight Forever, head to Go Sightseeing. This should trigger an event where John Silver invites you to join the Dark Order - say Yes. Next, you or John Silver must win the Fatal Four Way match.

Keep winning your tag team matches with John Silver until Brodie Lee attacks you after one of the fights. Instead of not suing him for assault/kidnapping, you can fight him for the TNT Title at the Pay Per View. Beat him at the PPV to unlock Brodie Lee for 30,000 in the shop.

2) Owen Hart

Owen Hart is one of the easiest AEW Fight Forever hidden wrestlers to unlock, albeit time-consuming to do so. The goal is to win 100 Exhibition Matches regardless of how, whom you beat, or the difficulty.

After you complete 100 Exhibition Matches in AEW Fight Forever, this hidden wrestler can be unlocked in the shop. You can then purchase the character for 50,000 cash.

3) Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is also easy to unlock in AEW Fight Forever. Though he is presently in WWE, All Elite Wrestling has kept its former VP in the game as a playable character.

However, to unlock him, you must load the game and head to the shop. He will be immediately available to unlock. The character costs 10,000 cash and only takes a few matches to acquire.

4) Aubrey Edwards

That’s right. You can play as popular referee Aubrey Edwards in AEW Fight Forever. She has a win/loss record of 1-0 as a wrestler, previously teaming with Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe in a recent match.

Aubrey Edwards is unlockable upon loading up the game. Just cough up 20,000 cash in the shop, and you can play as one of All Elite Wrestling's referees.

5) Paul Wight

Paul Wight's unlock is an interesting one. Instead of winning matches, the best way to unlock him is to lose as much as possible. In fact, you must lose every match until you get to the Chapter “Who’s Ribbing Me?.”

It will turn out that Paul Wight and the other wrestlers have been pranking you. You will be set up in a three-minute match with the giant, where you must defeat him.

You don’t have to play through the other matches. You can simply quit as the match starts, which will count as a loss. Continue losing until you come across the Big Show himself.

While there may be other hidden wrestlers in the game, these are the currently-known unlockables. If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can read our review of AEW Fight Forever right here.

