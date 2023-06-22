Will Cody Rhodes be in AEW Fight Forever despite leaving the company in 2022? Know the truth

Cody Rhodes has had quite the run in the WWE since he left AEW. From being in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to constantly receiving huge pops, Rhodes has been a subject of praise and appreciation from wrestling fans. However, there is still one thing that keeps Rhodes connected to his former company.

Since leaving AEW, many questioned if the 37-year-old will be a part of the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever game. The answer to this question is yes. Cody Rhodes will be a playable character in the upcoming AEW game, despite leaving the promotion 18 months ago.

Rhodes' inclusion in the game was also confirmed by Kenny Omega in an interview last year. Omega, who also works as an Executive Vice President for AEW, had spoken about Rhodes' availability in the game and also about the latter's legacy. He said:

“This may come as a surprise to people, but Cody is still in the game. I was very passionate about making sure his legacy and position within the company were preserved." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Cody Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank

After feuding with the likes of Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes is all set to find himself inside the ring with Dominik Mysterio. While it isn't the most ideal or expected scenario, the buildup to the contest between Rhodes and Mysterio has been very interesting.

The feud began when Dominik interrupted Rhodes during his promo on The Miz TV. Dominik attacked Cody verbally, and after The American Nightmare left him red-faced, Dominik landed a cheeky slap to the face of Rhodes. This continued the following week which saw Rhodes challenge Dominik to a match.

Before Dom Dom could get an answer, he landed another cheap shot on Rhodes. While The Judgment Day member did not answer Rhodes' challenge himself, Rhea Ripley told the 37-year-old that Mysterio would see him at Money in the Bank. Since then, the WWE Universe has been looking forward to how this rivalry will unfold.

Cody Rhodes won the main event this week on RAW

In the main event of Monday Night RAW this week, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Tag Team Champs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to take on The Judgment Day. Since the match started, it was bound to be an entertaining affair considering the wrestlers involved.

While The Judgment Day tried their best against the trio, they were not enough for Rhodes, Owens, and Zayn despite having Rhea Ripley in their corner. After some intense and entertaining action, Cody pinned Damian Priest to secure a victory for his team.

This main event tag team match on RAW was a perfect treat to watch before Money in the Bank. While competing in a team is a different ball game, it will be interesting to see how the superstars involved in this main event match will do at Money in the Bank in London.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes