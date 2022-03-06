After enjoying a steady high, why is Mad Maggie's pick rate declining in Apex Legends season 12?

Defiance was the first seasonal transition of Apex Legends, and the players had a breath of fresh air for the content it brought along. Season 12 has provided a ton of changes, including the rework of the Olympus map, the addition of a new legend, "Mad Maggie", and a lot more.

Mad Maggie was hyped to some extent at the beginning of the season. However, her pick rate has started to slump ever since. Apex players are now demanding that she be buffed to see a spike in her pick rate.

What reasons led to the fall of Mad Maggie's popularity in Apex Legends Season 12?

Mad Maggie was one of the new additions to the game, with the release of Defiance on February 8, 2022. Since then, she has been among the top three playing legends for a week, but her pick rate has started to fall steadily after the honeymoon period.

Players are now demanding that Mad Maggie be buffed due to her decreasing popularity. According to Apex Legends Status, she is currently in the 12th position with a pick rate of 3.4%. Her lowering popularity can be due to players not finding her abilities to be that effective.

Being a shotgun specialist is not helpful in every situation. There can and will be scenarios when players need to engage in medium to long-range combat, and a shotgun won't be effective in those moments. Even her ultimate, "Wrecking Ball," is most useful in enclosed places.

It has only been a month since the arrival of Defiance, and players are already picking other legends over her. However, it should also be kept in mind that the lesser popularity doesn't necessarily justify her imbalance.

It might be the case that her kit is not appropriate for beginners. According to Apex Legends Status, the average ranking of players who main Mad Maggie is Gold 4.

That might be one of the many reasons why the new legend is preferred at higher-ranked lobbies. There is another possibility that not enough players have unlocked the new legend, and as a result, her pick rate is not finding the room to climb upwards.

The gaming community has the right to react and respond to different things in Apex. However, that doesn't necessarily mean that their statements are always correct, and the final decision or action depends upon the developers of Respawn Entertainment.

