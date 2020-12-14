After Pokimane, the Internet is now trying to decipher the Valkyrae boyfriend mystery

In recent months, there has been a plethora of news and rumors surrounding the relationship status of internet personality Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

Valkyrae has effectively been linked to every internet personality that she engages with online, with multiple incidents of her hitting back at those rumors. The personalities that she has been linked with include Corpse Husband and Logan Paul, while she has also been shamed for watching her ex-boyfriend's Twitch channel.

Of late, the kind of attention that her personal life has received has led to quite few controversial moments, including the time when YouTuber Mike Majlak effectively asked Nadeshot about her relationship status for his friend Logan Paul.

The amount of attention that she has received can only be paralleled by Imane "Pokimane" Anys, whose relationship status has also been under scrutiny at different points of time.

Valkyrae's relationship status has come under sever scrutiny over the past few months

Valkyrae is variety streamer who plays games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, and more recently, Among Us. She currently has 2.48 million subscribers on YouTube along with 1.1 million followers on Twitch.

Moreover, she has a highly engaging personality and spends a lot of time interacting with fellow streamers and her viewers. While in the past, the argument that quite a few of her viewers are "Simps" have made the rounds on the internet, there are multiple streamers/internet personalities that she has been related to, of late.

. @Valkyrae and I are no longer dating



didn’t really want to “publicly announce” it cause I think private life should be kept private but.. I know a lot of people supported us as a couple.



we’re still on very good terms but sometimes things just don’t work out. — T1 SONII (@sonii) March 3, 2020

After her breakup with Michael "Sonii" Sherman, the internet has appeared a bit too concerned about her relationship status. In relation to the rumors that had erupted about her and Logan Paul, Valkyrae had actually responded with a convincing yet simple shutdown of the rumors.

She laughed the rumors off which effectively made people realize that Valkyrae would not be dating Logan Paul anytime soon. The same kind of rumors had previously emerged about mysterious YouTuber Corpse Husband.

what exactly is the definition of a simp lol — ^-^)/🔪 (@Valkyrae) April 25, 2020

However, like in the previous case, Valkyrae shut down the rumors and said that the thought of her flirting with a friend is "gross." Regardless, while until now the rumors have seemed pointless and sometimes annoying for the streamer, she has now comfortably managed to deal with them and continued her growth on Twitch and YouTube.

Regardless, the extent of attention that her personal life has garnered is nothing new for her good friend and fellow content creator Pokimane. For now of course, the internet appears to have moved on to Valkyrae instead.