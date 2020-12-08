Viewer shames Valkyrae for “watching ex,” gets called out by netizens

A random Twitter user admonished Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter for watching her ex-boyfriend’s stream instead of “going to the gym.”

In a bizarre set of events, a user responded to a Corpse Husband reply on a Valkyrae Twitter post that rhetorically talked about her addiction to Among Us.

The fan accused Valkyrae of being addicted to ex-boyfriend Michael “Sonii” Sherman, a fellow content creator/streamer. He then went on a bizarre rant, which people on Twitter were not at all happy about.

Viewer shames Valkyrae for bizarre reason, rants disrespectfully against streamer

Valkyrae is a content creator/YouTuber who regularly streams various games. She streams exclusively on YouTube, where she has garnered over 2.3 million subscribers. The 28-year-old plays games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Hearthstone, and, more recently, Among Us.

Over the past few months, she has been involved in numerous Among Us collaborations with different personalities. Speaking about the game, Valkyrae confessed that she still feels “addicted” to it. Multiple people responded to the tweet, including Corpse Husband, who revealed that he has similar feelings.

why am i still addicted to among us — ^-^ (@Valkyrae) December 5, 2020

The netizen in question then posted a reply to Corpse Husband’s comment, suggesting that Valkyrae is addicted to her ex, Sonii. The Twitch streamer/YouTuber currently works as a content creator/streamer for T1 North America.

Image via T1 Sonii, Twitter

Valkyrae apparently said during the stream that she planned to “go to the gym” but got busy watching Sonii’s stream. This was enough for the viewer to accuse Valkyrae of being fake and shameless. He was angry at her for “neglecting” her chat and spending time instead watching Sonii’s channel.

One of my issues with Social Media has always been the entitlement people think they have to what their favorite Content Creator does / doesn’t do.



Our lives are not for you to control or dictate.. we are human and going through this thing called LIFE just like you.



🙃❤️ https://t.co/Jdr8ATx8IJ — T1 SONII (@sonii) December 5, 2020

Quite a few people tried to talk sense into the viewer, with one stating that Valkyrae has the right to do whatever she wants. In response, the fan explained that he did not like her because she wasn’t transparent and went on a bizarre rant.

This dude is fucking weird. — DrLupo (@DrLupo) December 5, 2020

The incident was picked up by multiple content creators, including Jake Lucky, who posted a video about it. As is apparent from the posts, quite a few people thought the viewer was “creepy.”