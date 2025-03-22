AI Limit release date and time across all regions

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Mar 22, 2025 19:00 GMT
AI Limit release Date and Time
AI Limit release time revealed (Image via CE-Asia)

Publisher CE-Asia has confirmed the AI Limit release date and time for all regions in a new announcement post on Steam. The upcoming action-adventure souls-like game from Sense Games is set to arrive on PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, 2025. You can pre-order AI Limit on Steam and PlayStation Store.

This article will cover the AI Limit release date and time for all regions and provide a countdown timer for the game's launch on PC and PlayStation 5.

AI Limit release date and time

The release time for all regions (Image via CE-Asia)
The release time for all regions (Image via CE-Asia)

AI Limit will be released across PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, at 2 pm UTC or 7 am PDT. Here is a list of all the known regions and the corresponding release timings:

  • Sydney: March 28, 01:00 am AEDT
  • Seoul: March 27, 11:00 pm KST
  • Tokyo: March 27, 11:00 pm JST
  • Beijing: March 27, 10:00 pm CST
  • Hong Kong: March 27, 10:00 pm HKT
  • Istanbul: March 27, 5:00 pm TRT
  • Berlin: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
  • Rome: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
  • Paris: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
  • London: March 27, 2:00 pm GMT
  • São Paulo: March 27, 11:00 am BRT
  • New York: March 27, 10:00 am EDT
  • Toronto: March 27, 10:00 am EDT
  • Mexico City: March 27, 8:00 am CST
  • Los Angeles: March 27, 7:00 am PDT
  • Delhi: March 27, 7:30 pm IST

Below is a countdown timer marking AI Limit's release on PC and PlayStation 5.

AI Limit system requirements for PC explored

youtube-cover
According to the game's Steam page, you will need the following specs to run the game.

Minimum:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 30 GB available space
