AI Limit release date and time across all regions

Publisher CE-Asia has confirmed the AI Limit release date and time for all regions in a new announcement post on Steam. The upcoming action-adventure souls-like game from Sense Games is set to arrive on PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, 2025. You can pre-order AI Limit on Steam and PlayStation Store.
This article will cover the AI Limit release date and time for all regions and provide a countdown timer for the game's launch on PC and PlayStation 5.
AI Limit release date and time
AI Limit will be released across PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, at 2 pm UTC or 7 am PDT. Here is a list of all the known regions and the corresponding release timings:
- Sydney: March 28, 01:00 am AEDT
- Seoul: March 27, 11:00 pm KST
- Tokyo: March 27, 11:00 pm JST
- Beijing: March 27, 10:00 pm CST
- Hong Kong: March 27, 10:00 pm HKT
- Istanbul: March 27, 5:00 pm TRT
- Berlin: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
- Rome: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
- Paris: March 27, 3:00 pm CET
- London: March 27, 2:00 pm GMT
- São Paulo: March 27, 11:00 am BRT
- New York: March 27, 10:00 am EDT
- Toronto: March 27, 10:00 am EDT
- Mexico City: March 27, 8:00 am CST
- Los Angeles: March 27, 7:00 am PDT
- Delhi: March 27, 7:30 pm IST
Below is a countdown timer marking AI Limit's release on PC and PlayStation 5.
AI Limit system requirements for PC explored
According to the game's Steam page, you will need the following specs to run the game.
Minimum:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 30 GB available space
Recommended:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 30 GB available space
