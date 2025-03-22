AI Limit release date and time across all regions

Publisher CE-Asia has confirmed the AI Limit release date and time for all regions in a new announcement post on Steam. The upcoming action-adventure souls-like game from Sense Games is set to arrive on PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, 2025. You can pre-order AI Limit on Steam and PlayStation Store.

This article will cover the AI Limit release date and time for all regions and provide a countdown timer for the game's launch on PC and PlayStation 5.

AI Limit release date and time

The release time for all regions (Image via CE-Asia)

AI Limit will be released across PC and PlayStation 5 on March 27, at 2 pm UTC or 7 am PDT. Here is a list of all the known regions and the corresponding release timings:

Sydney : March 28, 01:00 am AEDT

: March 28, 01:00 am AEDT Seoul : March 27, 11:00 pm KST

: March 27, 11:00 pm KST Tokyo : March 27, 11:00 pm JST

: March 27, 11:00 pm JST Beijing : March 27, 10:00 pm CST

: March 27, 10:00 pm CST Hong Kong : March 27, 10:00 pm HKT

: March 27, 10:00 pm HKT Istanbul : March 27, 5:00 pm TRT

: March 27, 5:00 pm TRT Berlin : March 27, 3:00 pm CET

: March 27, 3:00 pm CET Rome : March 27, 3:00 pm CET

: March 27, 3:00 pm CET Paris : March 27, 3:00 pm CET

: March 27, 3:00 pm CET London : March 27, 2:00 pm GMT

: March 27, 2:00 pm GMT São Paulo : March 27, 11:00 am BRT

: March 27, 11:00 am BRT New York : March 27, 10:00 am EDT

: March 27, 10:00 am EDT Toronto : March 27, 10:00 am EDT

: March 27, 10:00 am EDT Mexico City : March 27, 8:00 am CST

: March 27, 8:00 am CST Los Angeles : March 27, 7:00 am PDT

: March 27, 7:00 am PDT Delhi: March 27, 7:30 pm IST

Below is a countdown timer marking AI Limit's release on PC and PlayStation 5.

AI Limit system requirements for PC explored

According to the game's Steam page, you will need the following specs to run the game.

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 30 GB available space

