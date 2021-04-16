Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Amitbhai (Desi Gamers): YouTube channel stats, Free Fire stats, and growth compared

Ajjubhai and Amitbhai are two of the most prominent Indian Free Fire players who can be seen streaming regularly on their respective YouTube channels.

They are popular streamers and praiseworthy content creators who are two of the most subscribed Free Fire YouTubers in India with large subscriber counts.

This article analyzes and compares the Free Fire stats and YouTube channel stats of both these streamers.

Free Fire stats comparison of Ajjubhai and Amitbhai

Ajjubhai's Lifetime stats in Free Fire

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 11209 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2718, narrowing down to a win percentage of 24.24%. With 41924 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.94.

He has featured in 1675 duo games and has won 310 games, which converts to a win rate of 18.50%. In the process, the content creator has 6517 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai won 79 of the 907 solo games for a win ratio of 8.71%. He has precisely 2300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ajjubhai's Ranked stats in Free Fire

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has 92 Booyahs in 463 squad matches, ensuring a win percentage of 19.87%. He notched 1991 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 5.37.

He has also played eight duo games and has three victories, converting to a win rate of 37.5%. The content creator has 48 kills for a K/D ratio of 9.60.

Ajjubuhai has played 2 games in solo mode.

Amitbhai's Lifetime stats in Free Fire

Lifetime stats in Free Fire

Amitbhai has played 8185 squad matches and has won 2246 of them, maintaining a win rate of 27.44%. He has notched up 21368 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 4,340 games and has secured 746 victories, with a win ratio of 17.19%. With 11463 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.19 in these matches.

Amitbhai has played 3388 solo matches and has triumphed on 277 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 8.17%. In the process, he has 7649 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.46.

Amitbhai's Ranked stats in Free Fire

Ranked stats in Free Fire

Amitbhai’s has played 266 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 62 of them, granting him a win rate of 23.31%. He has racked up 827 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.05 in this mode.

The Indian YouTuber has also played 158 duo matches and has 13 Booyahs, which converts to a win rate of 8.22%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 483 frags in these matches.

Amitbhai has also played 63 solo games and has nine victories, maintaining a win rate of 14.28%. He has accumulated 223 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.13.

YouTube growth stats of Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, started his journey on YouTube back in 2018. He currently has a massive 3,400,830,785 views on his YouTube channel with a stellar subscriber count of 23.1 million.

According to Social Blade, the popular streamer had a 1.1 million subscriber upsurge last week and has a total of 275 million video views over the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

YouTube growth stats of Amitbhai (Desi Gamers)

Desi Gamers, aka Amitbhai, currently has 9.70 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and has gathered combined views of 1,201,626,195.

According to Social Blade, Amitbhai had 560K+ subscribers in the last 30 days and over 97 million video views in the last 30 days.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Growths of the popular streamers compared

While comparing the growth of both YouTube channels, it is obvious from the stats discussed above that in terms of viewership and subscriber count, Ajjubhai takes the lead.

Both are popular content creators, and fans love their charm while on-screen, streaming live, or providing commentary on their gameplay videos.

