Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Bin Zaid Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Bin Zaid Gaming are popular Free Fire content creators from India. They currently boast massive YouTube subscriber counts of 21.1 million and 365k, respectively.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10743 squad matches and has won on 2618 occasions, making his win rate 24.36%. He has accumulated 39818 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1668 games and has secured 307 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.40%. In the process, he has bagged 6469 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Ajjubhai has also played 903 solo games and has triumphed in 77 of them, maintaining a win rate of 8.52%. He has killed 2286 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.77.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 894 squad games and has emerged victorious in 135 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.10%. With 3440 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.53 in this mode.

The content creator also has 1 win in the 29 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 3.44%. He has registered 59 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Ajjubhai has played 14 ranked solo games and has a single Booyah, making his win rate 7.14%. He has garnered 37 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 118976298.

Lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s lifetime stats

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 5597 squad matches and has triumphed on 2047 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 36.57%. He has secured 17551 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has won 157 of the 877 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.90%. With a K/D ratio of 3.75, he has 2698 kills in this mode.

Bin Zaid Gaming has also played 1010 solo matches and has won 163 of them, translating to a win rate of 16.13%. He has racked up 3297 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

Ranked stats

Bin Zaid Gaming’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Bin Zaid Gaming has played 623 squad games and has emerged victorious in 73 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.71%. He has 1951 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.55 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 273 ranked duo matches and has 18 wins to his name, making his win rate 6.59%. He has 895 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.51.

Bin Zaid Gaming has played 446 ranked solo games and has secured 45 victories, maintaining a win rate of 10.08%. He has 1482 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.70 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo and squad matches, Bin Zaid Gaming has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than Ajjubhai. Meanwhile, Ajjubhai has the edge over Bin Zaid Gaming in the lifetime duo games.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has better stats than Bin Zaid Gaming in the squad matches. Meanwhile, Bin Zaid Gaming has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the ranked duo and solo games.

