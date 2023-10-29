Alan Wake 2 collectibles guide

Alan Wake 2, much like Remedy's previous titles, is filled to the brim with some fascinating collectibles and unlockables for you to find. Unlike other survival-horror games, most of the collectibles in this entry serve a purpose, giving both Saga and Alan hints on solving certain mysteries as well as environmental puzzles.

While the game does not feature a traditional open world, it does allow you to travel back and forth between previously explored regions within both Saga and Alan's campaigns. This allows you to not only complete certain side quests but also grab the collectibles that you might've missed previously.

Here's a comprehensive guide to all the different collectibles you can find in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 all collectibles list

There are a total of 112 different collectibles in Alan Wake 2. While some of these will be given to you as part of the main story, most are optional and can be overlooked. Fortunately, finding all of the collectibles isn't too tough, as it only takes a bit of exploration.

From the Cult Stashes littered across Bright Falls to the different weapons that you can find for both Saga and Alan, here's a list of all collectibles:

22 Cult Stashes

21 Lunch Boxes

13 Nursery Rhyme Dolls

17 Nursery Rhyme Puzzles

18 Charms

6 Koskela Brother Commercials

8 Writer’s Journey Videos

7 Weapons

Although getting all the collectibles is entirely optional, if you are chasing the Platinum trophy, you will need to hunt them all down for the associated Bronze trophy.

All trophies for collectibles in Alan Wake 2

For each collectible in Remedy's latest survival-horror game, there's a trophy/ achievement associated with it. You can gather the collectibles that you might've missed out on during your playthrough after beating the main story. However, some of the collectibles are missable, which will require you to start a fresh save.

Here are all the trophies associated with the collectibles:

Secret Stashes

Hidden by the Trees

I’ll Find You

Strange Reality

Shift in Reality

Rustic Charm

The Koskela Brothers

The Trail of the Writer

All Accounted For

There are also individual trophies for each weapon you unlock in the game. Getting them all is mandatory if you're pursuing 100% completion.