Alan Wake 2 Gameplay premiere at Summer Game Fest 2023: Where to watch, timings, and more

Alan Wake 2 (AW2) was finally announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. During this event, a brief glimpse of this title's characters and gameplay was shown. However, based on more recent information, a detailed gameplay premiere of AW2 is expected to be happening at the Summer Game Fest 2023. For those that don't know, this is one of the largest events in gaming.

Apart from Alan Wake 2, other major titles are likely to be announced over the course of Summer Game Fest 2023 as well. As tweeted by Geoff Keighley, fans of the franchise will be able to watch AW2's gameplay premiere on this event's official website on June 8.

How to watch Alan Wake 2 gameplay premiere at Summer Game Fest 2023

Geoff Keighley



On June 8,



On June 8, watch the first look at raw gameplay of Alan Wake 2, live on stage at Summer Game Fest. Watch the livestream at summergamefest.com

The premiere is set to go live at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm ET/ 9 pm CEST. Fans will be able to livestream the broadcast on Summer Game Fest's official website itself.

Alan Wake was an instant hit among fans and has some really positive ratings on Steam. How its sequel fares in today's market will be worth seeing. In this title, players will control Saga Anderson and Alan Wake himself. Given Alan Wake 2 offers two playable characters, its storyline might vary depending upon which entity is used.

There's also a possibility that the game will have multiple endings, given the presence of more than one playable entity. However, that's pure speculation for now.

As revealed during the PlayStation 2023 showcase, Alan Wake 2 is expected to go live on October 17, and pre-orders for this title are already live on its official website.

All Alan Wake 2 pre-order bonuses explained

Alan Wake 2 will be at Summer Game Fest 2023 Play Days with a long gameplay demo to be shown to the esteemed members of the gaming press.

As of now, the website has only two editions available for pre-order. It's unclear if a Collector's Edition will be offered in the future. For now, players will have to choose between the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Alan Wake



The game features two playable protagonists – Alan Wake and FBI agent Saga Anderson. Alan Wake 2 shines on PS5 – out October 17

All pre-orders will be eligible for the Ornate Revolver skin for Alan and the Survival Resources pack for Saga. Individuals who choose to order the Alan Wake 2 Digital Deluxe Edition will receive the following items in addition to those two cosmetics above:

Digital base game

Expansion pass (Night Springs Expansion, Lake House Expansion)

Nordic shotgun skin for Saga

Parliament shotgun skin for Alan

Crimson windbreaker for Saga

Celebrity suit for Alan

Lantern charm for Saga

As of now, no early access has been announced for Alan Wake 2 pre-orders, but information pertaining to such things is usually revealed a month or two before a title's release date. Either way, gamers should start preparing themselves to encounter monsters with many faces.

