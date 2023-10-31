Alan Wake 2 guide: How to dodge enemy attacks

Alan Wake 2 is a step forward into the terrifying world imagined by Remedy Entertainment for their latest horror sequel. Whether you're playing as the new protagonist Saga or as returning face Alan, you will face various otherworldly threats in the form of malevolent Taken. Since it is a horror game, trying to escape danger is the name of the game.

Thankfully, you have the means to evade threats in Alan Wake 2, and you can escape the neverending nightmare surrounding you in the game.

Dodging is key to surviving dangers in Alan Wake 2

The in-game control tutorial (Screenshot via Alan Wake 2)

The dodge mechanics here work just like they did in the first game. Both Saga and Alan can use this mechanic, and it allows them to avoid potential attacks. Performing it causes them to duck in the desired direction. Executing the move is easy as well. Here are the controls:

On the keyboard and mouse: Press the Spacebar button. Coupled with the WASD movement keys, the characters can dodge in any direction.

On the controller: Press the LB button on the Xbox Series X|S controller and L1 on the PlayStation 5 controller, and use the left analog stick in conjunction to dodge away from danger.

The enemies in Alan Wake 2 can be pretty aggressive at times. Coupled with the fact that the environments are bigger and more detailed now, players must watch out for threats at all times. This makes even more sense, considering that the Resident Evil-style over-the-shoulder camera has been employed here.

In other words, you will have your flanks exposed to any out-of-camera threats, so knowing when to dodge is key. Dodging also does not create much distance between you and the foe, so it must be used wisely.

The game rewards those who take their time to properly learn how dodging works. Pressing the dodge button just as the enemy is about to strike will result in a "Perfect Dodge." This will cause the foe to become temporarily stunned and stumble downwards. This also creates an opening for Alan or Saga to counterattack with lethal force. The mechanic can be a lifesaver, given how scarce ammo and healing can be, especially at higher difficulties.

That is all you need to know about how to dodge in Alan Wake 2.

What kind of weapons do players find in Alan Wake 2?

Even if you are great at dodging, you will need to strike back at the enemy as well. The game has a bunch of weapons that you will acquire throughout the journey, like the starter revolver for Alan or the crossbow for Saga.

Of course, the light mechanics from the first game return as well. Using a flashlight, both Alan and Saga can burn away the shadows protecting enemies and mow them down with guns. Each combat element has its advantages and disadvantages, so you must complement them with the dodging to come out on top.

The game launched for PC (via Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 platforms on October 27, 2023.