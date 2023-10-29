Alan Wake 2 guide: All available weapons and where to find them

Alan Wake 2, Remedy's first proper survival-horror title, offers many stressful combat scenes. As Alan and Saga investigate the mystery and try to find their way out of the darkness, they will encounter some terrifying monsters. To combat the monstrosities, as mentioned earlier, the game will provide you with an assortment of weaponry.

As you progress through the game's story and campaign, both Alan and Saga will come across a few weapons, both essential to the plot and optional ones. This guide will give a list of all the firearms available and how to obtain them, alongside the chapters of the game where you can find them.

All firearms available in Alan Wake 2 and where to find them

There are a total of eight weapons in Alan Wake 2 that you can pick up and use. If you are a completionist or love to get all the achievements for a game, it is necessary to locate these weapons; doing so will give you the All Accounted For achievement.

You can find five weapons while playing as Saga Anderson and another three as Alan Wake. The former will have a few optional armaments. But when playing as the latter, most of your guns will be provided as you progress through the story, except for one.

Let's delve into how you can obtain these weapons to combat the Dark Presence in Alan Wake 2.

Weaponry in Saga's campaign

While any of the listed weapons can be obtained at any time during Alan Wake 2, do not trigger her Point of no Return during Return 6. This will prevent you from acquiring some of these incredible firearms.

Return 1 The Invitation - Pistol

This weapon will be available to Saga by default in Alan Wake 2.

Return 2 The Heart - Sawed-off shotgun

This weapon is in a glass case hanging on one of the walls when you explore the general store in the woods. The combination for the padlock is 739. The sawed-off shotgun is one of the best weapons, and it is highly recommended to grab it.

Return 3 Local Girl - Crossbow

The crossbow is found inside a cult stash in the Watery region. This stash is located in the northeastern part of the map near the Hunting Shack that acts as a save point. The combination of the safe is 527.

Return 5 Old Gods - Hunting Rifle

Once you enter the security room of the Wellness Centre, you can open a sliding door. Enter the code 170823 at the terminal. Go into the room and look for a box with a door handle.

Return to the security room and fasten the doorknob to a door without one. There's a present for you in this room. You can also find one of Alan Wake 2's many collectibles in this room.

Return 6 Scratch - Pump-action shotgun.

This shotgun is in Sheriff Tim Breaker's office. But first, you have to get the office keys back from an FBC agent in the closet and deal with a Taken. The gun is within a showcase, and the lock's combination is 723.

Guns you can find as Alan Wake

Like Saga, Alan can get the weapons before triggering The Point of No Return during Initiation 8 in Alan Wake 2.

Initiation 2 Casey - Revolver and flashlight

Alan can find these in the alleyway after a particular cutscene plays out.

Initiation 4 We Sing - Flare gun

You will ultimately obtain this during this chapter, so don't worry. The flare gun is necessary for the plot to progress further.

Initiation 5 Room 665 - Double-barrelled shotgun

In the Oceanview Hotel, you will come across a closed-off bar when you are at the rooftop. You can use your angel lamp to go inside the bar, and grab the shotgun from here.

This concludes the guide on getting all the weapons in Alan Wake 2.