Alan Wake 2 guide: How to obtain the sawed-off shotgun

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2 picks up from the first game, where crime-fiction writer Alan Wake becomes trapped in a weird alternate reality, from which he must continue writing in order to escape. The game continues this story but with a slight twist. You take on the roles of two protagonists, Alan and Saga Anderson, a newbie to the series. She is an FBI agent dispatched to Bright Falls to investigate a homicidal cult.

Saga will encounter several opponents, both supernatural and human, as she investigates the misty forests surrounding Bright Falls. To assist in these ordeals, it's best to obtain as many weapons as possible.

This article will show you how to obtain the sawed-off shotgun, a strong weapon in the early game.

How to unlock the sawed-off shotgun in Alan Wake 2

Combat in Alan Wake 2 will occasionally bring you in close proximity with enemies. In such close quarters, the sawed-off shotgun is one of the most potent weapons available.

You can get this powerful gun quite early in the game. During Saga Anderson's second chapter, named Return 2 the Heart, you will be given a task to investigate the general store. Here's where you will find the sawed-off shotgun in Remedy Entertainment's latest offering.

The store is in the forest near Bright Fall (Image via Remedy/ AshesWolf)

Bright Fall's general store is situated in the heart of the woods. A figure will run for you from a door as soon as you enter the store. Dealing with this enemy is simple, as you can take him out with a few rounds. Aim for a headshot since doing so will save you ammunition, which is very helpful in Alan Wake 2.

Look behind this door to find your prize. Before claiming it, though, there's a safety padlock that will stand in your way.

Combination of the lock in Alan Wake 2

The sawed-off shotgun is found inside the showcase (Image via Remedy/AshesWolf)

Atop the wall, in a glass showcase, rests the sawed-off shotgun. You can approach and interact with this encased weapon.

Solution to locks in stashes can be found near these puzzles ((Image via Remedy/ AshesWolf))

Enter 739 to unlock the contraption and finally obtain the shotgun. To further expand your arsenal, check out this article about increasing the size of your in-game inventory.

Alan Wake 2 can be quite challenging even to those who have played Remedy Entertainment's other titles. If you are struggling, dive into this guide for a few tips and tricks that will help you survive the nightmarish world.