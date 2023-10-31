Alan Wake 2 guide: How to switch between Alan and Saga

Alan Wake 2 is a horror game that builds on the success of its predecessor and introduces new elements to make the experience even better. In this title, writer Alan has to bear less weight and responsibility for the events that take place, as the plot also focuses on Saga, an inspector who arrives in the dark city of Bright Falls by chance.

Alan and Saga are the main characters in Alan Wake 2. This makes it important for you to know how to switch from Saga's perspective to Alan's.

How to switch between Alan and Saga in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 introduces the character of Saga (Image via Remedy)

In Alan Wake 2, the main story is told by two characters. The protagonist in the first game, Alan, reappears in the same town where he supposedly disappeared. His notes and clues are the key to solving an important police case.

The police case is the reason why Saga's character is so important. The investigator finds clues that lead her to Alan, and with his help, she begins to move forward in her search for the murderers.

Switching between characters is not possible at the beginning of the game. In fact, you will have to play for several hours before you can switch.

The first part of the title, which serves as a prologue, will give you the power to control Alan. Then, you'll have to play as Saga, working on strange murders in the Pacific Northwest.

Alan Wake 2 has a thrilling story (Image via Remedy)

As the game progresses, both characters will find themselves in the same place. At the end of the section where they meet, you can stop controlling Saga just by turning to look at Alan.

However, you'll only be able to switch characters under a number of circumstances in Alan Wake 2.

First, to switch characters, you must find the janitor's bathroom. In this game, standard toilets allow you to save manually, but the Janitor's Rest Room (it always has a wet floor sign) allows you to hack and switch the world you are in.

To switch between Saga and Alan, you have to interact with the puddle of darkness in the janitor's bathroom. The perspective will then completely change, and you will be able to continue playing.

If you want a similar guide, you can read our article on how to defeat Scratch in Alan Wake 2.